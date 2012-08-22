NEW YORK Aug 22 Mid- and small-cap stocks fell
on Wednesday as weak Japanese trade data underlined headwinds
facing the global economy and investors took profits following
recent gains.
Uncertainty also persisted over Europe's debt crisis ahead
of meetings this week between Greece's prime minister, Antonis
Samaras, and European Union officials. Samaras is seeking to
convince EU officials that Greece should be given more time to
meet targets for deficits cuts.
Japan reported its exports slumped the most in six months in
July as shipments to Europe and China tumbled, adding to
concerns over global demand.
"The export numbers were terrible, reinforcing the idea that
all isn't well in the economy," said Brian Battle, director of
trading at Performance Trust Capital Partners in Chicago. "We've
had a slow, grinding rally and this takes the wind our of our
sales and gives investors a reason to step back."
Cyclical sectors, which are tied to the pace of economic
growth, were among the weakest of the day. Mid-cap energy shares
fell 0.9 percent while small-cap industrial shares
lost 1 percent.
Among the most active small-cap industrials, G&K Services
lost 4 percent to $31.87 while Dolan Co sank 3.7
percent to $4.15. In the mid-cap energy space, SM Energy
fell 2.7 percent to $47.38 and Helix Energy fell 2.5
percent to $18.76.
The S&P MidCap 400 index fell 0.6 percent while the
S&P SmallCap 600 index fell 0.6 percent. The S&P 500
fell 0.4 percent.
In company news, Health Care REIT agreed to buy
Sunrise Senior Living Inc for $845 million. Shares of
Sunrise surged 59 percent to $14.22 while Health Care lost 3.6
percent to $57.58.
American Eagle Outfitters gained 6.7 percent to
$22.23 after it forecast full-year earnings above expectations.