NEW YORK, Aug 23 Mid- and small-cap stocks fell on Thursday as expectations for near-term stimulus action from the Federal Reserve faded following the previous day's release of minutes from the U.S. central bank's latest meeting. In addition, economic data from China and the euro zone pointed to stalling global growth, hitting shares in cyclical groups. St. Louis Fed President James Bullard, a non-voting member of Federal Open Market Committee, said on CNBC on Thursday that U.S. data has been somewhat better since the latest Fed meeting and the minutes were "a bit stale." Steven Baffico, chief executive officer at Four Wood Capital Partners in New York, said investors "were hoping for something a bit more assertive. It seems they have a lack of conviction because the trend in economic data hasn't been definitive." Consumer discretionary, energy and material shares were among the weakest of the day. All three sectors are correlated to growth prospects and are expected to be among the biggest beneficiaries of any aggressive action by the U.S. central bank. Small-cap consumer discretionary stocks fell 0.9 percent while mid-cap energy shares lost 1.7 percent alongside a 1 percent drop in crude oil prices. Among the most active energy names, Arch Coal fell 5.8 percent to $6.88 while Forest Oil sank 5.4 percent to $7.38 and Quicksilver Resources was off 4.3 percent to $3.74. Retailer Fred's Inc dropped 9 percent to $13.83 and was one of the biggest discretionary losers after reporting earnings that missed expectations. The S&P MidCap 400 index fell 0.6 percent while the S&P SmallCap 600 index fell 0.52 percent. Both indexes were down for a second straight day. The S&P 500 fell 0.72 percent. In company news, Big Lots Inc plunged 22 percent to $30.23 after reporting earnings that missed expectations and cutting its full-year profit view. Hain Celestial Group surged 18 percent to $67.13 after it said it would buy Premier Foods Plc's sweet spreads and jellies business for $316 million.