NEW YORK, Sept 6 Mid- and smallcap stocks rallied on Thursday after the European Central Bank announced a bond-buying program designed to curb the region's debt crisis and on signs of improvement in the U.S. labor market.

The S&P SmallCap 600 index hit an all-time high of 472.74 points as each of the 10 major S&P sectors among both small and midcaps rose.

ECB President Mario Draghi said the bank's plan to launch a new and potentially unlimited bond-buying program would address bond market distortions and "unfounded" fears of investors about the survival of the euro.

Draghi had pledged in July to do "whatever it takes" to preserve the euro.

Adding to the positive tone, data showed U.S. private-sector employers added more jobs than expected in August and new claims for jobless benefits fell last week to the lowest level in a month. A separate report said the pace of growth in the U.S. services sector rose in August. ID:nL2E8K5FD2]

"Today, people see the glass half-full, the jobs data is benign and the right types of sounds are coming out of Europe," said Lawrence Creatura, portfolio manager at Federated Investors in Rochester, New York.

"So for today at least, investors are happy to look to the stock market."

Both the S&P MidCap 400 index and S&P SmallCap 600 index climbed 2.1 percent, the biggest jump for the MidCap index since July 27 and the biggest climb for the SmallCap index since Aug. 3. By comparison, the benchmark S&P 500 gained 1.9 percent.

Midcap UTi Worldwide Inc jumped 10.9 percent to $14.91 after the transport logistics company reported weaker-than-expected earnings and revenue, but investors were relieved the results were not even worse after a profit warning from FedEx Corp.

Fellow midcap Wright Express Corp advanced 8.1 percent to $72.24 after the payment processor agreed to buy fuel card provider Fleet One from private equity firms LLR Partners and FTV Capital for $369 million in cash. Janney Capital upgraded the stock to "buy" from "neutral."

Among smallcaps, Men's Wearhouse Inc surged 14.4 percent to $36.44 after its quarterly results narrowly beat Wall Street expectations, and it said it expects the corporate apparel segment to pick up in the second half of the year.

Snyder's-Lance Inc rose 12.4 percent to $25.29 after the snack food company agreed to buy Pretzel Crisps maker Snack Factory for $340 million, prompting an upgrade from KeyBanc to "buy" from "hold."