By Chuck Mikolajczak
| NEW YORK, Sept 6
NEW YORK, Sept 6 Mid- and smallcap stocks
rallied on Thursday after the European Central Bank announced a
bond-buying program designed to curb the region's debt crisis
and on signs of improvement in the U.S. labor market.
The S&P SmallCap 600 index hit an all-time high of 472.74
points as each of the 10 major S&P sectors among both small and
midcaps rose.
ECB President Mario Draghi said the bank's plan to launch a
new and potentially unlimited bond-buying program would address
bond market distortions and "unfounded" fears of investors about
the survival of the euro.
Draghi had pledged in July to do "whatever it takes" to
preserve the euro.
Adding to the positive tone, data showed U.S. private-sector
employers added more jobs than expected in August and new
claims for jobless benefits fell last week to the lowest level
in a month. A separate report said the pace of growth in the
U.S. services sector rose in August. ID:nL2E8K5FD2]
"Today, people see the glass half-full, the jobs data is
benign and the right types of sounds are coming out of Europe,"
said Lawrence Creatura, portfolio manager at Federated Investors
in Rochester, New York.
"So for today at least, investors are happy to look to the
stock market."
Both the S&P MidCap 400 index and S&P SmallCap 600
index climbed 2.1 percent, the biggest jump for the MidCap index
since July 27 and the biggest climb for the SmallCap index since
Aug. 3. By comparison, the benchmark S&P 500 gained 1.9
percent.
Midcap UTi Worldwide Inc jumped 10.9 percent to
$14.91 after the transport logistics company reported
weaker-than-expected earnings and revenue, but investors were
relieved the results were not even worse after a profit warning
from FedEx Corp.
Fellow midcap Wright Express Corp advanced 8.1
percent to $72.24 after the payment processor agreed to buy fuel
card provider Fleet One from private equity firms LLR Partners
and FTV Capital for $369 million in cash. Janney Capital
upgraded the stock to "buy" from "neutral."
Among smallcaps, Men's Wearhouse Inc surged 14.4
percent to $36.44 after its quarterly results narrowly beat Wall
Street expectations, and it said it expects the corporate
apparel segment to pick up in the second half of the year.
Snyder's-Lance Inc rose 12.4 percent to $25.29
after the snack food company agreed to buy Pretzel Crisps maker
Snack Factory for $340 million, prompting an upgrade from
KeyBanc to "buy" from "hold."