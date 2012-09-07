By Chuck Mikolajczak
NEW YORK, Sept 7 Mid- and smallcap stocks
advanced on Friday as expectations for another round of
quantitative easing in the U.S. and approval by China of a
multi-billion dollar infrastructure program lifted materials and
energy stocks.
The Labor Department said nonfarm payrolls increased by
96,000 last month, shy of the 125,000 forecast, and raised
investor perceptions the Federal Reserve will pump additional
money into the sluggish economy.
Energy-related stocks rose as the outlook for more stimulus
sent the dollar lower and crude prices higher. Demand for oil
increases when the dollar eases as the commodity is priced in
the greenback.
The S&P MidCap energy index gained 2 percent and
the S&P SmallCap energy index advanced 2.6 percent.
Materials stocks also rose after China approved 60
infrastructure projects worth more than $150 billion in an
effort to jumpstart an economy mired in its worst slowdown in
three years. The S&P MidCap materials index climbed 1.2
percent and the S&P SmallCap materials index gained 1.6
percent.
"The energy sector is strong - that would be tied to
possible rounds of QE which would be beneficial to the price of
oil going up," said Gary Bradshaw, portfolio manager at Hodges
Capital Management in Dallas.
"In China, some stimulus that is rail-related is going to
leave strong demand for your steel and your iron ores and things
like that."
The S&P MidCap 400 index advanced 0.6 percent while
the S&P SmallCap 600 index gained 0.4 percent. In
comparison, the benchmark S&P 500 rose 0.2 percent.
MidCap Green Mountain Coffee Roasters Inc jumped
11.9 percent to $27.50 after Lazard Capital Markets initiated
coverage on the stock with a "buy" rating and $39 price target,
citing the growth prospects of its signature K-Cups and its
relatively low stock valuation.
Smallcap Quiksilver Inc surged 20.6 percent to $3.69
after the surfwear and boardsport equipment retailer posted
third-quarter earnings that topped Wall Street expectations.