NEW YORK Nov 14 Small- and midcapitalization shares fell on Monday, weighed down by European data that raised fears the region may be hit by a recession as it struggles to come to grips with its debt crisis.

Euro-zone industrial production fell 2 percent in September from August, the EU's statistics office said, adding to worries of a sharp contraction of industry towards the end of this year. For details, see [ID:nL5E7ME1GR]

The declines put the smaller cap stock indexes on pace to snap a two-day winning streak.

"There is enough uncertainty that it is difficult to get any real firm momentum going to drive the market up for longer periods of time," said Edward Hemmelgarn, chief investment officer of Shaker Investments in Cleveland.

"A lot of Europe is already in a recession and the rest of Europe is probably going into a recession. They have massive difficulties just in working their way out of the situation they are in. The bigger global issues are really difficult to estimate the chances of success or failure -- that is the problem right now."

Economically sensitive sectors were the hardest hit, with the S&P MidCap energy index .4GSPE off 1.9 percent and the S&P SmallCap Energy .6GSPE index down 2.4 percent.

Midcap Eaton Vance (EV.N) lost 4.8 percent to $24.30 after Citigroup cut its rating on the stock to "sell" from "neutral." [ID:nWNAB0688]

The S&P MidCap 400 index .MID fell 1.1 percent while the S&P SmallCap 600 index .SML declined 1.6 percent. The benchmark S&P 500 .SPX.INX shed 1 percent.

(Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Kenneth Barry)