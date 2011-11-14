NEW YORK Nov 14 Small- and midcapitalization
shares fell on Monday, weighed down by European data that
raised fears the region may be hit by a recession as it
struggles to come to grips with its debt crisis.
Euro-zone industrial production fell 2 percent in September
from August, the EU's statistics office said, adding to worries
of a sharp contraction of industry towards the end of this
The declines put the smaller cap stock indexes on pace to
snap a two-day winning streak.
"There is enough uncertainty that it is difficult to get
any real firm momentum going to drive the market up for longer
periods of time," said Edward Hemmelgarn, chief investment
officer of Shaker Investments in Cleveland.
"A lot of Europe is already in a recession and the rest of
Europe is probably going into a recession. They have massive
difficulties just in working their way out of the situation
they are in. The bigger global issues are really difficult to
estimate the chances of success or failure -- that is the
problem right now."
Economically sensitive sectors were the hardest hit, with
the S&P MidCap energy index .4GSPE off 1.9 percent and the
S&P SmallCap Energy .6GSPE index down 2.4 percent.
Midcap Eaton Vance (EV.N) lost 4.8 percent to $24.30 after
Citigroup cut its rating on the stock to "sell" from "neutral."
The S&P MidCap 400 index .MID fell 1.1 percent while the
S&P SmallCap 600 index .SML declined 1.6 percent. The
benchmark S&P 500 .SPX.INX shed 1 percent.
(Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Kenneth Barry)