NEW YORK Nov 15 U.S. small- and
mid-capitalization shares rose on Tuesday, as solid economic
data in the United States and solid quarterly earnings
overshadowed nervousness regarding the euro zone debt crisis.
U.S. retail sales rose broadly in October, suggesting the
economy started the fourth quarter with some life while the
first drop in wholesale prices in four months indicated
inflation pressures may be easing.
Adding to the positive tone, a gauge of manufacturing in
New York state rose in November, ending five straight months of
contraction, while the outlook for coming months strengthened.
"The whole mess of data we got was excellent, in a word,"
said Phil Orlando, chief equity market strategist at Federated
Investors in New York.
"As you look at the seasonality of the retail sale calendar
you expect October to be the soft month in the second half of
the year -- this gives me a lot of confidence Christmas is
going to probably be a lot better than people are thinking."
U.S. markets have been highly susceptible to developments
in the euro zone as it grapples with its debt crisis but
appeared to be encouraged by recent political steps.
Italian Prime Minister designate Mario Monti will meet
Italy's President on Wednesday morning to inform him that he
will be able to form the country's next government.
Midcap Woodward Inc (WWD.O) jumped 9.6 percent to $39.19
after the aerospace and defence supplier posted
better-than-expected quarterly results, helped by higher sales
Dick's Sporting Goods Inc (DKS.N) advanced 4.2 percent to
$41.23 after the midcap guided fourth-quarter profit largely
above expectations as the largest publicly traded U.S. sporting
goods retailer benefits from new store openings and improved
margins.
QLogic Corp QLGC.O gained 4.4 percent to $15.34 after the
computer networking company approved the repurchase of up to an
Both the S&P MidCap 400 index .MID and the S&P SmallCap
600 index .SML rose 0.9 percent. The benchmark S&P 500 .SPX
.INX gained 0.6 percent.
