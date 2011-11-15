NEW YORK Nov 15 U.S. small- and mid-capitalization shares rose on Tuesday, as solid economic data in the United States and solid quarterly earnings overshadowed nervousness regarding the euro zone debt crisis.

U.S. retail sales rose broadly in October, suggesting the economy started the fourth quarter with some life while the first drop in wholesale prices in four months indicated inflation pressures may be easing.

Adding to the positive tone, a gauge of manufacturing in New York state rose in November, ending five straight months of contraction, while the outlook for coming months strengthened. For details see [ID:nN1E7AE0A0].

"The whole mess of data we got was excellent, in a word," said Phil Orlando, chief equity market strategist at Federated Investors in New York.

"As you look at the seasonality of the retail sale calendar you expect October to be the soft month in the second half of the year -- this gives me a lot of confidence Christmas is going to probably be a lot better than people are thinking."

U.S. markets have been highly susceptible to developments in the euro zone as it grapples with its debt crisis but appeared to be encouraged by recent political steps.

Italian Prime Minister designate Mario Monti will meet Italy's President on Wednesday morning to inform him that he will be able to form the country's next government. [ID:nR1E7MC00I]

Midcap Woodward Inc (WWD.O) jumped 9.6 percent to $39.19 after the aerospace and defence supplier posted better-than-expected quarterly results, helped by higher sales of commercial aircraft parts. [ID:nL3E7ME25Z]

Dick's Sporting Goods Inc (DKS.N) advanced 4.2 percent to $41.23 after the midcap guided fourth-quarter profit largely above expectations as the largest publicly traded U.S. sporting goods retailer benefits from new store openings and improved margins.

QLogic Corp QLGC.O gained 4.4 percent to $15.34 after the computer networking company approved the repurchase of up to an additional $200 million in stock. [ID:nASA036O9]

Both the S&P MidCap 400 index .MID and the S&P SmallCap 600 index .SML rose 0.9 percent. The benchmark S&P 500 .SPX .INX gained 0.6 percent. (Editing by James Dalgleish)