By Edward Krudy
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Nov 21 Small-cap and mid-cap stocks
fell on Monday as growing concern about sovereign debt levels
in the United States and Europe sparked a selloff in riskier
assets.
Although smaller cap stocks generally do worse in times of
market stress the selloff in the sectors was broadly in line
with the wider market.
The S&P MidCap 400 index .MID fell 1.9 percent and the
S&P SmallCap 600 index .SML fell 2.1 percent. The benchmark
S&P 500 .SPX lost 1.8 percent.
A special U.S. congressional committee was expected to
concede failure to reach a deal after three months of talks
over taxes and spending in an attempt to slash the deficit. For
details see [ID:nN1E7AK00C].
In addition, Moody's said a recent rise in interest rates
on French government debt and weaker economic growth prospects
could be negative for the country's credit rating.
[ID:nL5E7ML0SG]
Jack Ablin, chief investment officer at Harris Private Bank
in Chicago, said he was still very cautious on equities and was
focusing on the relative safety on U.S. large cap stocks.
"This is the longest running, slowest moving train wreck in
financial history," he said of Europe's debt crisis. "We have
to prepare for some pretty ugly markets."
The S&P 500 and the S&P MidCap 400 sliced through their
50-day moving averages, levels where technical analysts look
for support, while the S&P SmallCap 600 held above it.
In company news, Alleghany Corp (Y.N) fell 7.3 percent to
$291.40. The property and casualty insurer said it would buy
reinsurer Transatlantic Holdings TRH.N for $3.4 billion in
cash and stock, possibly putting an end to the months-long
buyout battle for the reinsurer. [ID:L4E7ML1ZR]
Shares Transatlantic Holdings rose 1.3 percent to $55.15.
Hecla Mining Co (HL.N), the silver and gold miner, said the
suspension of mining at its Lucky Friday silver mine in Idaho,
which caused the death of a contractor, will not impact its
full-year production and cash cost forecast. [ID:L4E7ML1T9]
Hecla shares fell 4.7 percent to $5.70.
BSD Medical Corp BSDM.O fell 17.6 percent to $3.08. The
medical systems maker said the U.S. health regulator approved
its device to treat cervical cancer, sending its shares up 14
percent in pre-market trade. [ID:L4E7ML1YR]