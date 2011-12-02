NEW YORK Dec 2 Mid- and small cap stocks rose on Friday and were on track to post their biggest weekly gains in almost three years on signs that the U.S. economy is on the right track to recovery.

Data showed U.S. companies stepped up hiring and the jobless rate dropped to 8.6 percent from 9 percent, further evidence the recovery was gaining momentum and U.S. equity markets may decouple from a likely recession in Europe.

"With the rally over the last three trading days, November went from being a turkey to more of a nonevent," said Merrill Lynch Global Research in a note to clients.

"However, we will need one of the more impressive rallies in December to reach our 'flat is the new up' target for the full year."

Small cap stocks rose more than 10 percent this week but posted a mere 0.1 percent gain for the month of November.

The Russell 2000 gained 11 percent for the week but was flat on the month.

Among individual stocks, Western Digital Corp rose 8.6 percent to $31.76 after the hard-drive manufacturer resumed production after months of suspension due to the Thai floods.

Nasdaq-listed shares of Oncolytics Biotech Inc rose 3.9 percent to $4.22 after the company said a mid-stage trial of its genetically-engineered virus that aims to treat pancreatic cancer met its main study goal.

The S&P MidCap 400 index rose 0.8 percent on Friday and the S&P SmallCap 600 index also gained 0.8 percent. In comparison, the benchmark S&P 500 gained 0.4 percent.