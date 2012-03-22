NEW YORK, March 22 Cyclical sectors led U.S. stocks lower on Thursday, with the S&P 500 down 1 percent as factory data showed a slowdown in both the euro zone and China.

The Dow Jones industrial average dropped 97.51 points, or 0.74 percent, to 13,027.11. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index dropped 13.04 points, or 0.93 percent, to 1,389.85. The Nasdaq Composite Index dropped 21.97 points, or 0.71 percent, to 3,053.35.