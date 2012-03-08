NEW YORK, March 8 U.S. stocks rose on Thursday, with the S&P 500 extending gains to climb 1 percent as Greece moved closer to concluding a bond swap with private creditors needed to avoid a messy default.

The Dow Jones industrial average was up 86.73 points, or 0.68 percent, at 12,924.06. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was up 14.66 points, or 1.08 percent, at 1,367.29. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 35.81 points, or 1.22 percent, at 2,971.50.