BRIEF-India's Mahindra & Mahindra gets members' nod for scheme of arrangement
* Gets members' nod for scheme of arrangement between co & Mahindra Two Wheelers Ltd
NEW YORK Nov 14 U.S. stocks added to losses at midday on Monday, pushing the S&P 500 down more than 1 percent as data increased fears of a euro zone recession.
The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI was down 102.09 points, or 0.84 percent, at 12,051.59. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index .SPX was down 14.82 points, or 1.17 percent, at 1,249.03. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC was down 24.38 points, or 0.91 percent, at 2,654.37. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Kenneth Barry)
* Says got EIR after audit of API manufacturing plant at Miryalaguda, by US FDA, as closure of audit Source text - (http://bit.ly/2smE0VK) Further company coverage: