* Spanish stock performance among weakest in euro zone
* Technicals suggest further downside for Spanish stocks
* Short sellers target weaker banks
By Alessandra Prentice and Simon Jessop
LONDON, March 22 The recent recovery in Spanish
share prices could well be a false dawn, with unpredictable
government fiscal policy and the grim outlook for the
debt-stricken banking sector likely to ensure the main index
underperforms others in Europe this year.
With one of the largest budget deficits in the euro zone,
Spain has been hammered by the region's long-running debt crisis
and forced to slash spending as it sinks into recession. As a
result, Spanish shares have come very late to a Europe-wide
rally.
Despite a 4 percent rise last week, Spain's main index
is down 0.9 percent in 2012 so far, underperforming an
11 percent rise for peripheral Europe peer Italy, and a
20 percent rally for Europe's top country index performer, the
German DAX.
Spain's IBEX dropped 13 percent in 2011.
"The global picture isn't as bleak as it was four months
ago, but in the case of Spain, investors are still very
cautious," James Buckley, head of European Equities at Baring
Asset Management, said.
"In Spain you still have bad loans from the housing bubble
to work through, very high levels of unemployment and an economy
which isn't really showing any signs of growth - that's a pretty
toxic mixture," he said.
The outlook is no brighter from a technical standpoint,
according to Valerie Gastaldy, general manager of Paris-based
Technical analysis firm Day by Day, said.
"There was a bit of progress last week, but it's impossible
to say it's not bearish still - as long as we are below 8,900
there is no signal that anything is improving," she said.
Market concern over the stability of Spanish finances
deepened when Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy unilaterally
set a looser deficit target earlier this month in defiance of
the European Commission.
His actions thrust Spain to the forefront of the
long-running debt crisis, overtaking Italy as the focus of bond
markets. Spanish 10-year bonds were 7.2 basis
points higher early Thursday, at 5.49 percent.
"There's a fairly new government and the progress they're
making relative to Italy or even Portugal means that if there's
slippage in one of these economies it's probably manifesting
itself most in Spain," Buckley said.
Further highlighting market doubts of any sustained rally,
April stock futures for the IBEX pointed to a fall to 8,412
versus Wednesday's close of 8,490, while options with a May
expiry date were at 8,310.
BAD LOANS
Banks, which account for 35 percent of the country's
benchmark index, are a big drag.
With data showing Spanish banks' exposure to bad loans in
January at its highest level since 1994, there promises to be
little let-up in the strain on many Spanish lenders' finances
and, as a result, their share price.
So short sellers, who bet on falling share prices by
borrowing shares and then selling them in the hope of buying
them back at a lower price, are out in force on Spanish banks,
particularly since a ban on short-selling financial stocks in
was lifted in February.
Figures from research firm Data Explorers show second-tier
bank Banco Sabadell, which has heavy exposure to bad
property loans, has 12.2 percent of its shares out on loan, a
2.5 percentage point rise from February. Sector peer Banco
Popular Espanol, has 9.3 percent of its shares out on
loan comp a red with 7.9 percent in the previous month.
"Short-sellers have been quite good at identifying
individual stocks and even sectors that will underperform, so
these positions are a good indicator of market sentiment," David
Carruthers, Data Explorers Segment Director, said.
On a price-earnings basis, the country's blue-chip index is
at 10.6 times forward 12-month earnings versus 11.4 times for
Italy's FTSE MIB. The Euro STOXX 50,
meanwhile, is at 11.1 times. That relative cheapness indicates
expectations earnings could deteriorate further.
Meanwhile, share prices if share prices of 113 Spanish
stocks covered by Thomson Reuters StarMine data imply an
expected fall in their collective compounded annual earnings per
share growth rate of 6.8 percent a year for five years - by far
the worst of all the developed European bourses, with the
exception of Greece.
(Editing by Andrew Callus)