* StarMine forecasts earnings misses in Spain and Italy
* Consensus view is for more rallies on IBEX and FTSE MIB
* Weak earnings could derail bullish options bets
By Sudip Kar-Gupta
LONDON, Feb 24 Weak corporate earnings prospects
in Spain and Italy, and the potential hit to their banks in the
coming month from bad loans, pose a risk to market bets that
shares in those countries will extend their recent rally.
Spanish and Italian equity funds are leading Europe in terms
of net inflows, data from EPFR has shown, and traders and
strategists said clients had bought more "call" options to bet
on gains in Milan and Madrid.
Credit rating agency Moody's on Friday raised its rating on
Spain, and Spanish shares are at their highest premium to the
broader European market since 2007. The discount between Italian
equities and Europe, meanwhile, has narrowed to its smallest in
around three years, Thomson Reuters Datastream showed.
Yet Thomson Reuters StarMine's SmartEstimates, which uses
forecasts from the analysts with the best track record, predicts
Spanish companies will miss their earnings estimates by 3
percent this year.
StarMine also predicts that Italian firms will miss their
estimates by 3.2 percent, hinting at the fragile nature of the
region's economic recovery.
This is a worse outlook than for the pan-European STOXX 600
index, for which StarMine forecasts a negative earnings
surprise this year of 1 percent, and partly reflects the hit to
Spain and Italy from the euro zone's sovereign debt crisis of
2010-2012.
"We are optimistic that the economic recovery will take hold
in the periphery over 2014, but the pace of recovery will likely
be much slower than current valuations justify," said John
Bilton, European investment strategist at Bank of America
Merrill Lynch.
This expected earnings disappointment is mainly clustered
around banks, which count for the biggest proportion of Italy's
FTSE MIB and Spain's IBEX bourses and are
heavily dependent on the domestic economy in both countries.
Spanish banks BBVA and Santander reported
higher annual profits last month, but data in February showed
bad loans had continued to rise for both Spanish and Italian
banks.
ITALY - BETTER BET THAN SPAIN?
Italy's FTSE MIB equity index has risen around 8
percent since the start of 2014 and Spain's IBEX has
gained around 1 percent, while the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300
index is up by around 2 percent.
Italian shares rallied further last week as investors
welcomed the country's new centre-left prime minister Matteo
Renzi, with Renzi promising reforms for an economy which has
only just scraped back into growth.
However, StarMine data shows analysts have continued to cut
earnings forecasts for Italy and Spain. The mean forecast for
the next 12 months in Italy is down by 5.3 percent over the last
90 days, while the one for Spain has fallen 4.3 percent.
Spanish telecoms group Telefonica is expected to
post lower revenues next week as a result of slower growth in
Latin America, while analysts have highlighted Italian bank
Unicredit and Spanish lenders BBVA and Santander as
among the European banks most exposed to emerging markets
problems.
Societe Generale's equity derivatives strategists said that
given this scenario, Italy was a better bet than Spain, and
backed selling IBEX "call" options in favour of bets on Milan,
while HED Capital head Richard Edwards backed selling out of the
recent move up in Spain and Italy.
"I would look to sell Spain and Italy on rallies," he said.
(Additional reporting by Alistair Smout and Tricia Wright;
Editing by Hugh Lawson)