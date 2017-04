MUMBAI Feb 28 Shares in India's United Spirits Ltd, partially owned by Diageo PLC, rose 2 percent after its inclusion in India's NSE index effective March 28.

Software company Tech Mahindra also rose 1.9 percent on its inclusion to the NSE index. The two stocks will replace Jaiprakash Associates and Ranbaxy Laboratories , NSE said in a circular on Thursday. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Supriya Kurane)