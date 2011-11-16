PARIS Nov 16 U.S. stock index futures pointed to a higher open on Wall Street on Wednesday, with futures for the S&P 500 up 0.4 percent, Dow Jones futures up 0.3 percent and Nasdaq 100 futures up 0.4 percent at 1007 GMT.

* Dell will be in focus after the group's quarterly revenue just missed Wall Street estimates, and it said full-year revenue could be hurt by an industry-wide shortage of hard drives.

* Starbucks, grappling with higher costs for coffee and other key commodities, raised prices on some drinks in several major markets.

* Apple moved to shore up its board after the death of Steve Jobs, appointing Walt Disney chief executive Bob Iger to its board to propel its media ambitions.

* Citigroup is planning to cut as many as 900 jobs from its securities and banking division as it copes with turmoil in equity and debt markets, the Wall Street Journal reported.

* Teen apparel retailer American Eagle Outfitters named Levi Strauss executive Robert Hanson as chief executive on Tuesday, replacing Jim O'Donnell, who is retiring.

* Peabody Energy has acquired 90 percent of its Australian takeover target, Macarthur Coal, clearing the way for the U.S. coal miner to compulsorily buy the remaining shares and increase its offer to A$4.9 billion ($5.0 billion).

* JPMorgan Chase & Co plans to issue U.S. commercial mortgage securities backed by defaulted loans next year, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

* On the economic side, investors awaited October's consumer price index, as well as industrial production and capacity utilization data.

* U.S. stocks rose on Tuesday, boosted by swift steps toward formation of a new government in Italy and stronger-than-expected reports on the U.S. economy.

* The Dow Jones industrial average gained 17.18 points, or 0.1 percent, to 12,096.16. The S&P 500 rose 6.03 points, or 0.5 percent, to 1,257.81. The Nasdaq Composite added 28.98 points, or 1.1 percent, to 2,686.20. (Reporting by Blaise Robinson; Editing by Dan Lalor)