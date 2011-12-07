* U.S. stock index futures pointed to a higher open for equities
on Wall Street on Wednesday, with futures for the S&P 500
, the Dow Jones and Nasdaq 100 up 0.6-0.8
percent.
* The Mortgage Bankers Association releases at 1200 GMT
Weekly Mortgage Market Index for the week ended Dec. 2 versus
the prior week. The mortgage market index read 576.4 and the
refinancing index was 2,834.5 in the previous week.
* India suspended plans to open its $450 billion supermarket
sector to foreign groups such as Wal-Mart Stores,
backtracking on one of the government's boldest reforms in years
in the face of a huge political backlash.
* Citigroup is cutting 4,500 jobs worldwide, chief
executive Vikram Pandit said on Tuesday, becoming the latest
large bank to trim staff.
* MidAmerican Energy Holdings, part of Warren Buffett's
Berkshire Hathaway, is to buy First Solar's
550-megawatt Topaz Solar Farm power plant in California, a
source familiar with the transaction said.
* Apple will be in the spotlight after HTC
said on Wednesday it has no plans to change
fourth-quarter sales guidance, as shares in the world's No.4
smartphone maker fell over 5 percent on concern its sales
decline may not moderate from a 30 percent drop in November.
* General Motors is closing in on a package of
proposed fixes for the Chevrolet Volt battery pack that
engineers believe would eliminate the risk of a fire being
triggered days after a crash, two people with knowledge of the
situation said.
* U.S. department store chain J.C. Penney is to buy
a 16.6 percent stake in Martha Stewart Living Omnimedia
for $38.5 million, the New York Times reported, citing people
briefed on the matter.
* China's annual rate of export growth slowed in November
versus October, vice commerce minister Chong Quan told reporters
after an official media briefing. "Export growth in November was
even slower than October," Chong said on the sidelines of a news
conference releasing a government report on China's long-term
trade development.
* European stocks were up 0.8 percent after hitting
a five-week high, resuming a 1-1/2 week rally on hopes euro zone
leaders will agree a decisive plan to resolve the region's debt
crisis at a summit later this week.
* U.S. Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner, on a
whistle-stop tour of Europe to demand dramatic action, voiced
confidence in a Franco-German plan to overhaul the EU treaty
after Standard & Poor's said it could cut credit ratings across
the currency bloc, including the EFSF rescue fund, a move which
would fundamentally weaken it.
* French President Nicolas Sarkozy and German Chancellor
Angela Merkel will propose to Friday's summit a plan to impose
mandatory penalties on euro zone states exceeding deficit
targets, aiming to restore market confidence and prevent the
region's debt crisis spiralling out of control.
* Detail of treaty reform proposals was due to be presented
on Wednesday in a letter to European Council President Herman
Van Rompuy, who will chair the meeting of 27 EU leaders.
* S&P cut credit ratings on Tuesday for several regional
banks in North America, including US Bancorp, PNC
Financial Services Group, and BB&T Corp as the
agency continued to apply new grading criteria announced last
month.
* U.S. stocks rose on Tuesday as investors bet European
leaders would take strong steps this week to end the region's
debt crisis, including bolstering its financial rescue fund.
* The Dow Jones industrial average gained 52.30
points, or 0.4 percent, to 12,150.13. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index added 1.39 points, or 0.1 percent, to
1,258.47. The Nasdaq Composite Index dropped 6.20
points, or 0.2 percent, to 2,649.56.