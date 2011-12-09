* U.S. stock index futures pointed to a slightly higher open for equities on Wall Street on Friday, with futures for the S&P 500, for the Dow Jones and for the Nasdaq 100 up 0.1 to 0.4 percent.

* EU leaders agreed stricter budget rules for the euro zone at a summit, billed as a last chance to save the euro, but the failure to secure changes to the EU treaty among all the countries means a deal will instead have to involve just euro zone states, as well as any others that want to join.

* They also decided the capacity of the European Stability Mechanism, the permanent bailout fund that will come into force in July 2012, would be capped at 500 billion euros ($666 billion), less than had been suggested was possible before the summit, and opted not to give it a banking licence that could have increased its firepower.

* The Commerce Department will release October International Trade data at 1330 GMT. Economists expect a trade deficit of $43.5 billion in October versus a September deficit of $43.11 billion.

* Thomson Reuters/University of Michigan Surveys of Consumers release preliminary December consumer sentiment index at 1455 GMT. Economists predict a reading of 65.5 compared with 64.1 in the final November report.

* Economic Cycle Research Institute releases its weekly index of economic activity for Dec. 2 at 1530 GMT. In the prior week the index read 120.9.

* Apple appealed a U.S. judge's decision not to block Samsung Electronics from selling Galaxy smartphones and tablets in the U.S. market, according to a filing on Thursday.

* Wal-Mart Stores Inc disclosed an agreement on Thursday to sell more than 70 million shares of the world's largest retailer by a firm controlled by members of the founding Walton family.

* Europe's banks must find 114.7 billion euros of extra capital, more than predicted two months ago, to make them strong enough to withstand the euro zone debt crisis and restore investor confidence, according to Europe's banking watchdog.

* Ratings agency Moody's downgraded the debt of BNP Paribas , Societe Generale, and Credit Agricole on Friday, saying their creditworthiness was being hurt by the fragile operating environment for European banks.

* Resource-related stocks will be in focus after China's industrial output growth hit its slowest pace in more than two years in November and inflation tumbled as economic conditions deteriorated, raising expectations Beijing will ease monetary policy again.

* The FTSEurofirst 300 index of leading European shares pared losses and was down 0.1 percent on an agreement among the majority of regional leaders at an EU summit to pursue closer integration and stricter budget rules.

* Wall Street fell on Thursday after the European Central Bank dashed hopes that policy-makers were preparing a financial "bazooka" to contain the debt crisis, and Germany rejected some proposals to add power to the euro zone's bailout fund.

* The Dow Jones industrial average tumbled 198.67 points, or 1.63 percent, to end at 11,997.70 on Thursday. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index fell 26.66 points, or 2.11 percent, to 1,234.35. The Nasdaq Composite Index lost 52.83 points, or 1.99 percent, to close at 2,596.38.