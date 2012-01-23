* U.S. stock index futures pointed to a weaker open for
equities on Wall Street on Monday, with futures for the S&P 500
, the Dow Jones and the Nasdaq 100 down 0.2
to 0.3 percent.
* U.S. gas producer Apache is to buy privately owned
oil and gas company Cordillera Energy Partners III in a
cash-and-stock deal valued at $2.85 billion to expand its
acreage of oil and petroleum liquid fields.
* News Corp is considering bidding for Turkish
group Calik Holding's media assets ATV and Sabah, the Wall
Street Journal reported citing sources familiar with the matter.
* Asda, the British arm of U.S. retailer Wal-Mart Stores
, said on Monday it would invest over 500 million pounds
($776 million) this year, opening 25 new stores and three depots
and creating up to 5,000 jobs.
* CSX, the No. 2 U.S. railroad operator, reports
results. It is expected to post higher profit driven by auto and
metals shipments.
* Texas Instruments is expected to report weak
fourth-quarter results due to broad-based soft demand. Since the
company already warned that the fourth quarter would be weak,
the focus will be on its guidance for the first quarter.
* Semiconductor Equipment and Materials International
releases at 2130 GMT its book-to-bill ratio for December. In
November, the ratio was 0.83.
* Halliburton, the world's second-largest oilfield
services company, is expected to report a sharply higher
quarterly profit, and will be watched for any indication of how
the U.S. hydraulic fracturing market is holding up.
* Euro zone finance ministers will decide on Monday what
terms of a Greek debt restructuring they are ready to accept as
part of a second bailout package for Athens after negotiators
for private creditors said they could not improve their offer.
* France and Germany will call on Monday for a relaxation of
global bank capital rules to prevent lending to the real economy
being choked off, the Financial Times reported on Monday.
* European shares were flat on Monday as investors
dumped shares in defensive sectors, offsetting a rally in banks.
* U.S. stocks posted their best week since Christmas, even
with a mixed finish on Friday after strong earnings from tech
bellwethers IBM and Intel contrasted with
Google's disappointing report.
* The Dow Jones industrial average closed 0.8 percent
higher, the Standard & Poor's 500 Index rose 0.1 percent
and the Nasdaq Composite Index fell 0.1 percent.