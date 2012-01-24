* U.S. stock index futures pointed to a lower open on Wall Street on Tuesday, with futures for the S&P 500 down 0.43 percent, Dow Jones futures down 0.1 percent and Nasdaq 100 futures down 0.14 percent at 1023 GMT.

* Texas Instruments Inc will be in focus after it reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter chip sales as customers in a broad array of industries replenished depleted inventories. Texas Instruments shares in Frankfurt traded up 1.4 percent.

* Hard drive maker Western Digital Corp posted better-than-expected quarterly results and forecast a strong current quarter, signalling a faster-than-anticipated return to production capacity at key facilities damaged by the floods in Thailand last year.

* On the economic front, Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond releases January indexes on area manufacturing and service sectors, while a flurry of earnings releases will come from companies including Apple Inc, AMD, Dupont , Johnson & Johnson, McDonald's, Verizon and Yahoo Inc.

* The regulator for Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac told lawmakers that forcing the government-controlled mortgage firms to write down the principal on underwater home loans would require more than $100 billion in fresh taxpayer funds.

* Software maker VMware Inc reported profit ahead of Wall Street expectations and raised hopes that technology spending would grow this year.

* Semiconductor company Semtech Corp said on Monday that it planned to buy Canada's Gennum Corp for about C$500 million ($497 million).

* Boeing Co won a $693 million contract modification to build five more C-17 transport planes for the U.S. Air Force, the Pentagon said on Monday.

* U.S.-based Watson Pharmaceuticals Inc said it bought the Australian and South East Asian generic drugs business of India's Strides Arcolab for A$375 million ($396 million), boosting Strides' shares by more than 18 percent.

* Starbucks Corp, the world's biggest coffee chain, plans to sell beer and wine in as many as 12 cafes in Atlanta and Southern California by the end of the year.

* U.S. stocks finished almost flat on Monday. The Dow Jones industrial average slipped 11.66 points, or 0.09 percent, to end at 12,708.82. But the Standard & Poor's 500 Index inched up 0.62 point, or 0.05 percent, to close at 1,316.00. And the Nasdaq Composite Index dipped 2.53 points, or 0.09 percent, to end at 2,784.17.