* U.S. stock index futures pointed to a mixed open for
equities on Wall Street on Wednesday, with futures for the S&P
500 down 0.2 percent, the Dow Jones futures down
0.1 percent and the Nasdaq 100 futures up 0.6 percent.
* The U.S. Federal Reserve looks set to keep monetary policy
on hold on Wednesday, even as it releases forecasts expected to
show interest rates will be near zero for at least two more
years.
* Roche Holding AG is offering $5.7 billion in cash
to buy U.S. gene sequencing company Illumina Inc in a
hostile takeover bid that marks a major play by the Swiss
drugmaker into the gene technology field.
* Apple Inc's quarterly results blew past Wall
Street's expectations after U.S. consumers snapped up
near-unprecedented numbers of iPhones and iPads, sending its
shares up 8 percent into record territory. Apple shares listed
in Frankfurt rose 6.6 percent.
* U.S. President Barack Obama used his last State of the
Union speech before the November election to paint himself as
the champion of the middle class, by demanding higher taxes for
millionaires and tight reins on Wall Street.
* The Mortgage Bankers Association releases at 1200 GMT
Weekly Mortgage Market Index for the week ended Jan. 20, versus
the prior week. The mortgage market index read 816.1 and the
refinancing index was 4,500.6 in the previous week.
* National Association of Realtors issues at 1500 GMT
Pending Home Sales for December. Economists expect a 1.0 percent
fall compared with a 7.3 percent rise in the previous month.
* Nordic budget carrier Norwegian Air Shuttle
ordered 222 narrow-body aircraft worth a total of $21.5 billion
at list prices on Wednesday. It split its order between Boeing
Corp and Airbus, part of EADS.
* U.S. oil giant Exxon Mobil resumed work on
Wednesday at its $15.7 billion liquefied natural gas (LNG)
project in Papua New Guinea, a spokeswoman said, a day after a
landslide swept through two nearby villages killing at least
four people.
* United Technologies announces results, which Wall
Street expects will show profit rose to $1.46 per share from
$1.31 per share. Textron, the world's top maker of
corporate aircraft, is expected to post a 3 percent rise in
earnings, factoring out one-time items.
* Boeing, the world's largest aerospace and defense
company, is set to report a sharp decline in fourth-quarter
profit. Other companies announcing results include Abbott
Laboratories, Automatic Data Processing and
Xerox.
* European shares fell 0.6 percent on Wednesday,
weighed by the tech sector after a sharp post-results decline
for mobile telecoms network gear maker Ericsson.
* U.S. stocks edged lower on Tuesday, ending a five-day
rally for the S&P 500, as talks to resolve Greece's debt
crisis hit a snag and earnings from a number of blue-chips
disappointed investors.
* The Dow Jones industrial average finished down
33.07 points, or 0.26 percent, at 12,675.75. The Standard &
Poor's 500 Index was down 1.37 points, or 0.10 percent, at
1,314.63. The Nasdaq Composite Index rose 2.47 points,
or 0.09 percent, to 2,786.64.