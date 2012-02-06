* U.S. stock index futures pointed to a lower open for
equities on Wall Street on Monday, with futures for the S&P 500
, the Dow Jones and the Nasdaq 100 down 0.2
to 0.5 percent.
* The Conference Board releases its employment trend index
for January at 1500 GMT. In the previous report, the index read
104.3.
* General Motors aims to raise its profit margin to
10 percent over the next few years, up from the current margin
of about 6 percent, Daniel Ammann, chief financial officer, told
the Wall Street Journal in an interview.
* On the earnings front, profit at Yum Brands
is expected to rise to 74 cents per share, from 63 cents per
share, in the restaurants operator's quarterly report.
* Other U.S. companies reporting results include Hasbro
, Humana, Pioneer Natural Resources, Dun
and Bradstreet Corp and Anadarko.
* NYSE Euronext plans to focus on smaller deals and
returning capital to its shareholders after its failed $7.4
billion merger with Deutsche Boerse, the company's chief
executive said on Friday.
* Rockwood Holdings Inc announced major expansion to
double its lithium production capacity.
* U.S. Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis President James
Bullard speaks at 1400 GMT on "Inflation Targeting in the U.S."
before the Union League Club of Chicago.
* European shares fell 0.5 percent after hitting
six-month highs in the previous session, with investors worried
about whether Greece can avoid a messy default.
* Greece's coalition parties must tell the European Union on
Monday whether they accept the painful terms of a new bailout
deal as EU patience wears thin with political dithering in
Athens over implementing reforms.
* Japan's Nikkei average rose 1.1 percent to close
at a three-month high on Monday.
* A surge in hiring in the world's largest economy last
month drove the Nasdaq to an 11-year high on Friday as optimism
grew that the labor market is on a steady path to recovery.
* The Dow Jones industrial average gained 156.82
points, or 1.23 percent, to 12,862.23. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index rose 19.36 points, or 1.46 percent, to 1,344.90.
The Nasdaq Composite Index added 45.98 points, or 1.61
percent, to 2,905.66.