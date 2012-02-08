* U.S. stock index futures pointed to a slightly higher open
for equities on Wall Street on Wednesday, with futures for the
S&P 500, the Dow Jones and the Nasdaq 100
rising 0.2 to 0.3 percent.
* Walt Disney Co's quarterly revenue fell short of
Wall Street's expectations after the movie studio put in a poor
showing, but profit grew at a faster-than-expected 12 percent
clip as media networks and theme parks held up in an uncertain
economy.
* Western Union, the world's largest payment transfer
company, posted a higher fourth-quarter profit, but forecast
full-year earnings below market expectations on macro-economic
challenges.
* Groupon reports its first results as a public
company and the market will be keen to see if the largest daily
deal website makes its first quarterly profit. Groupon is
expected to report earnings of 3 cents per share on revenue of
$475 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
* Visa is expected to post a profit of $1.45 per
share, up from $1.23 per share in the quarter, helped by a rise
in consumer spending in the holiday season.
* Other companies announcing results include Sprint Nextel
, Cisco Systems, News Corp, Moody's Corp
and Time Warner.
* The Mortgage Bankers Association releases at 1200 GMT
Weekly Mortgage Market Index for the week ended Feb. 3, versus
the prior week. The mortgage market index read 753.3 and the
refinancing index was 4,113.8 in the previous week.
* Yahoo Inc Chairman Roy Bostock and three other
directors will step down as the struggling company ploughs ahead
with an internal overhaul, including discussions on dealing with
its stakes in China's Alibaba Group and Yahoo Japan.
* Real estate services company CBRE Group Inc's
quarterly earnings, excluding charges, beat Wall Street's
forecast, as stronger revenue from sales and its outsourcing
business offset lower leasing revenue from the Americas.
* Lower chicken wing costs and price increases helped bar
and grill chain Buffalo Wild Wings Inc top Wall Street
estimates and forecast strong growth in fourth-quarter
same-store sales.
* Oil field services company Halliburton plans to
stop issuing BlackBerry smartphones to employees and switch over
to Apple's iPhone, which it said was better suited to
its needs, marking another setback for Research In Motion
.
* Illumina rejected as inadequate on Tuesday a $5.7
billion hostile takeover bid from Roche, saying it
undervalues the gene sequencing company.
* Life Technologies Corp, a maker of tools and
genetic testing equipment used in biotechnology research, on
Tuesday reported slightly higher than expected fourth-quarter
profit and said it sees modest revenue growth in 2012.
* European stocks rose 0.6 percent on Wednesday,
breaking a two-day losing streak, thanks to a string of upbeat
corporate outlooks and as investors bet that Greece will finally
secure the bailout it needs to avoid a chaotic default.
* Greek parties will try yet again on Wednesday to strike a
reform deal in return for a new international rescue package to
avoid a chaotic default, after a string of delays which have
prompted some EU leaders to warn that the euro zone can live
without Athens.
* U.S. stocks rose slightly on Tuesday, but with the outcome
of discussions on a bailout package for Greece uncertain,
investors are unlikely to make big bets in coming days.
* The Dow Jones industrial average was up 33.07
points, or 0.26 percent, at 12,878.20. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index was up 2.72 points, or 0.20 percent, at 1,347.05.
The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 2.09 points, or 0.07
percent, at 2,904.08.