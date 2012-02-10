* U.S. stock index futures pointed to a weaker open for
equities on Wall Street on Friday, with futures for the S&P 500
, the Dow Jones and the Nasdaq 100 down 0.4
to 0.5 percent.
* Thomson Reuters/University of Michigan Surveys of
Consumers is due at 1455 GMT. February's preliminary consumer
sentiment index is expected to come in at 74.5 compared with
75.0 in the final January report.
* The Commerce Department releases at 1330 GMT December
international trade figures. Economists expect a trade deficit
of $48.0 billion in December versus a deficit of $47.75 billion
in November.
* NYSE Euronext narrowly beat analyst forecasts with
a 13 profit rise to $212 million in the fourth quarter, after
Deutsche Boerse's plan to take over the
trans-atlantic exchange were scuppered last week.
* At 1500 GMT, the Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia
releases its professional forecasters quarterly survey.
* Economic Cycle Research Institute releases at 1530 GMT its
weekly index of economic activity for Feb. 3. In the prior week
the index read 123.1.
* U.S. Treasury Dept issues at 1900 GMT monthly budget for
January. Economists forecast a $50.0 billion deficit compared
with a December budget deficit of $85.97 billion.
* Chinese e-commerce group Alibaba plans to take private its
Hong Kong-listed unit, two sources familiar with the matter
said, as part of a complex deal that would strengthen founder
Jack Ma's control and give key stakeholder Yahoo cash
and a direct stake in one of Alibaba's operating businesses.
* China's trade in January fell the most since the depths of
the financial crisis, raising concerns Lunar New Year factory
shutdowns do not fully explain a slump in imports and may
instead be evidence of a further faltering in demand.
* Global oil demand will grow by less than 1 percent in
2012, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said on Friday,
cutting its oil growth demand forecast for a sixth consecutive
month, citing a weak global economy.
* European shares were down 0.5 percent after euro
zone finance ministers imposed further conditions before
approving a rescue package for Greece, causing investors further
anxiety about the region's debt crisis.
* On Thursday, the Dow Jones industrial average rose
6.51 points, or 0.05 percent, at 12,890.46. The Standard &
Poor's 500 Index was up 1.99 points, or 0.15 percent, at
1,351.95. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 11.37
points, or 0.39 percent, at 2,927.23.