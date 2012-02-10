* U.S. stock index futures pointed to a weaker open for equities on Wall Street on Friday, with futures for the S&P 500 , the Dow Jones and the Nasdaq 100 down 0.4 to 0.5 percent. * Thomson Reuters/University of Michigan Surveys of Consumers is due at 1455 GMT. February's preliminary consumer sentiment index is expected to come in at 74.5 compared with 75.0 in the final January report. * The Commerce Department releases at 1330 GMT December international trade figures. Economists expect a trade deficit of $48.0 billion in December versus a deficit of $47.75 billion in November. * NYSE Euronext narrowly beat analyst forecasts with a 13 profit rise to $212 million in the fourth quarter, after Deutsche Boerse's plan to take over the trans-atlantic exchange were scuppered last week. * At 1500 GMT, the Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia releases its professional forecasters quarterly survey. * Economic Cycle Research Institute releases at 1530 GMT its weekly index of economic activity for Feb. 3. In the prior week the index read 123.1. * U.S. Treasury Dept issues at 1900 GMT monthly budget for January. Economists forecast a $50.0 billion deficit compared with a December budget deficit of $85.97 billion. * Chinese e-commerce group Alibaba plans to take private its Hong Kong-listed unit, two sources familiar with the matter said, as part of a complex deal that would strengthen founder Jack Ma's control and give key stakeholder Yahoo cash and a direct stake in one of Alibaba's operating businesses. * China's trade in January fell the most since the depths of the financial crisis, raising concerns Lunar New Year factory shutdowns do not fully explain a slump in imports and may instead be evidence of a further faltering in demand. * Global oil demand will grow by less than 1 percent in 2012, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said on Friday, cutting its oil growth demand forecast for a sixth consecutive month, citing a weak global economy. * European shares were down 0.5 percent after euro zone finance ministers imposed further conditions before approving a rescue package for Greece, causing investors further anxiety about the region's debt crisis. * On Thursday, the Dow Jones industrial average rose 6.51 points, or 0.05 percent, at 12,890.46. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was up 1.99 points, or 0.15 percent, at 1,351.95. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 11.37 points, or 0.39 percent, at 2,927.23.