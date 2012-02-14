* U.S. stock index futures pointed to a slightly lower open
for equities on Wall Street on Tuesday, with futures for the S&P
500, the Dow Jones and the Nasdaq 100 down
0.1 to 0.2 percent.
* Boeing Co said it has signed its largest ever
commercial airplane order with Indonesia's Lion Air in a deal
worth $22.4 billion.
* ICSC/Goldman Sachs release chain store sales for the week
ended Feb. 11 at 1245 GMT. In the previous week, sales rose 1.8
percent.
* President Barack Obama and Chinese Vice President Xi
Jinping will hold talks on Tuesday that could help boost the
international stature of Beijing's leader-in-waiting while
testing Obama's ability to balance thorny U.S.-China diplomacy
with election-year pressures.
* The Commerce Department releases January retail sales at
1330 GMT. Economists expect a 0.7 percent rise compared with a
0.1 percent rise in December. Excluding automobiles, sales are
expected to rise 0.5 percent versus a 0.2 percent drop in
December.
* Apple Inc plans to announce a fourth-generation
(4G) version of its iPad in the first week of March, a Wall
Street Journal report said, citing a person briefed on the
matter. Apple was unavailable for comment outside regular
business hours.
* The Labor Department releases import-export prices for
January at 1330 GMT. Economists in a Reuters survey forecast a
0.2 percent rise in both imports and exports. In the prior
month, import prices dropped 0.1 percent and export prices fell
0.5 percent.
* At 1355 GMT, Redbook releases its Retail Sales Index of
department and chain store sales for February versus January. In
the prior period, sales rose 1.2 percent.
* India's government is investigating whether local units of
U.S. Internet giants Google Inc and Yahoo Inc
may have violated the country's foreign exchange laws, the Wall
Street Journal reported.
* U.S. Commerce Department issues Business Inventories for
December at 1500 GMT. Economists expect a rise of 0.5 percent
versus a 0.3 percent rise in the prior month.
* U.S. and European regulators approved Google Inc's
$12.5 billion purchase of Motorola Mobility Holdings
Inc and said they would keep a sharp eye on the web
search giant to ensure patents critical to the
telecommunications industry would be licensed at fair prices.
* Texas Instruments Inc has hired Advanced
Technology Resource Group to advise on its sale of factories in
Japan and the United States, ATREG said.
* Avon Products will report quarterly earnings. The
market has priced in a profit of 51 cents per share, down from
59 cents per share.
* MetLife, the largest life insurance company in the
U.S., reports quarterly results, and the market is expecting
profits to rise to $1.24 per share from $1.14 per share.
* Greece has admitted it still faces a tough job in
persuading the European Union and IMF to save it from bankruptcy
even after parliament approved savage extra budget cuts,
provoking a night of looting and burning in central Athens.
* European shares fell 0.2 percent after ratings
agency Moody's put the United Kingdom's triple-A rating in
jeopardy for the first time and warned it may cut France and
Austria as well, while downgrading six euro zone nations
including Spain and Italy.
* U.S. stocks rose on Monday, with the S&P 500 near
seven-month highs. The Dow Jones industrial average
gained 72.81 points, or 0.57 percent, to 12,874.04. The S&P 500
Index gained 9.12 points, or 0.68 percent, to 1,351.76.
The Nasdaq Composite rose 27.51 points, or 0.95 percent,
to 2,931.39.