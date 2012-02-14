* U.S. stock index futures pointed to a slightly lower open for equities on Wall Street on Tuesday, with futures for the S&P 500, the Dow Jones and the Nasdaq 100 down 0.1 to 0.2 percent.

* Boeing Co said it has signed its largest ever commercial airplane order with Indonesia's Lion Air in a deal worth $22.4 billion.

* ICSC/Goldman Sachs release chain store sales for the week ended Feb. 11 at 1245 GMT. In the previous week, sales rose 1.8 percent.

* President Barack Obama and Chinese Vice President Xi Jinping will hold talks on Tuesday that could help boost the international stature of Beijing's leader-in-waiting while testing Obama's ability to balance thorny U.S.-China diplomacy with election-year pressures.

* The Commerce Department releases January retail sales at 1330 GMT. Economists expect a 0.7 percent rise compared with a 0.1 percent rise in December. Excluding automobiles, sales are expected to rise 0.5 percent versus a 0.2 percent drop in December.

* Apple Inc plans to announce a fourth-generation (4G) version of its iPad in the first week of March, a Wall Street Journal report said, citing a person briefed on the matter. Apple was unavailable for comment outside regular business hours.

* The Labor Department releases import-export prices for January at 1330 GMT. Economists in a Reuters survey forecast a 0.2 percent rise in both imports and exports. In the prior month, import prices dropped 0.1 percent and export prices fell 0.5 percent.

* At 1355 GMT, Redbook releases its Retail Sales Index of department and chain store sales for February versus January. In the prior period, sales rose 1.2 percent.

* India's government is investigating whether local units of U.S. Internet giants Google Inc and Yahoo Inc may have violated the country's foreign exchange laws, the Wall Street Journal reported.

* U.S. Commerce Department issues Business Inventories for December at 1500 GMT. Economists expect a rise of 0.5 percent versus a 0.3 percent rise in the prior month.

* U.S. and European regulators approved Google Inc's $12.5 billion purchase of Motorola Mobility Holdings Inc and said they would keep a sharp eye on the web search giant to ensure patents critical to the telecommunications industry would be licensed at fair prices.

* Texas Instruments Inc has hired Advanced Technology Resource Group to advise on its sale of factories in Japan and the United States, ATREG said.

* Avon Products will report quarterly earnings. The market has priced in a profit of 51 cents per share, down from 59 cents per share.

* MetLife, the largest life insurance company in the U.S., reports quarterly results, and the market is expecting profits to rise to $1.24 per share from $1.14 per share.

* Greece has admitted it still faces a tough job in persuading the European Union and IMF to save it from bankruptcy even after parliament approved savage extra budget cuts, provoking a night of looting and burning in central Athens.

* European shares fell 0.2 percent after ratings agency Moody's put the United Kingdom's triple-A rating in jeopardy for the first time and warned it may cut France and Austria as well, while downgrading six euro zone nations including Spain and Italy.

* U.S. stocks rose on Monday, with the S&P 500 near seven-month highs. The Dow Jones industrial average gained 72.81 points, or 0.57 percent, to 12,874.04. The S&P 500 Index gained 9.12 points, or 0.68 percent, to 1,351.76. The Nasdaq Composite rose 27.51 points, or 0.95 percent, to 2,931.39.