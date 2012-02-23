* U.S. stock index futures pointed to a higher open on Wall
Street on Thursday, with futures for the S&P 500 up 0.24
percent, Dow Jones futures up 0.34 percent and Nasdaq 100
futures up 0.52 percent at 1000 GMT.
* European stocks inched up on Thursday, halting a two-day
retreat, which could bolster the market's recent positive trend.
The euro hit a 2-1/2 month high against the dollar, after
German Ifo survey beat forecasts and boosted expectations that
Europe's biggest economy would escape a recession.
* The Euro STOXX 50 volatility index, Europe's main
gauge of investor anxiety known as the VSTOXX index, dropped to
a seven-month low on early on Thursday, signalling an
improvement in investor risk appetite.
* Brent crude futures added $1 to $123.90 a barrel
on Thursday, lifted by escalating tensions between Iran and the
West as well as a weaker dollar index.
* On the macro front, investors awaited U.S. weekly jobless
claims data, with economists forecasting a total of 354,000 new
filings compared with 348,000 in the prior week.
* Hewlett-Packard Co will be in the spotlight after
saying after the bell on Wednesday that earnings fell nearly 44
percent. The world's No. 1 computer maker forecast a
second-quarter profit below Wall Street estimates as it
struggles with weak sales of PCs and printers. Shares of the
company traded in Frankfurt were down 2.2 percent.
* Bailed out Franco-Belgian bank Dexia said it
risked going out of business as it reported a 2011 net loss of
11.6 billion euros ($15.4 billion), hit by its break-up and
exposure to Greek debt and other toxic assets.
* Commerzbank said euro zone market jitters
continue to threaten earnings after its fourth-quarter results
were spoiled by an almost 1 billion euros ($1.3 billion) related
to Greek sovereign debt. The CEO also announced a 1 billion euro
capital hike for the lender, which needs to plug a 5.3 billion
euro capital hole to meet Europe's banking rules.
* Potash Corp , the world's largest
fertilizer producer, said on Wednesday it has extended temporary
shutdowns at two of its largest potash mines as it battles to
reduce inventories that are rising due to weak demand for the
crop nutrient.
* Jack in the Box Inc reported better-than-expected
quarterly results, helped by higher sales at its restaurants
opened for at least a year.
* Banks led U.S. stocks lower on Wednesday as the S&P 500
stalled near a 10-month-high after signs of weak European
business activity rekindled concerns about a recession overseas.
* The Dow Jones industrial average lost 27.02 points,
or 0.21 percent, to 12,938.67. The S&P 500 Index dropped
4.55 points, or 0.33 percent, to 1,357.66. The Nasdaq Composite
fell 15.40 points, or 0.52 percent, to 2,933.17.