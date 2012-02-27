* US stock index futures pointed to a lower open for equities on
Wall Street on Monday, with futures for the S&P 500, the
Dow Jones and the Nasdaq 100 falling 0.1 to 0.5
percent.
* Blackstone Group LP is expected to announce a $2
billion equity investment in Cheniere Energy Partners on
Monday as a bet on U.S. natural-gas exports, the Wall Street
Journal said, citing people familiar with the matter.
* National Association of Realtors issues pending home sales
data for January at 1500 GMT. Economists expect a 1.0 percent
rise, compared with a 3.5 percent drop in the previous month.
* U.S. Commerce Department releases January building permit
revisions. The original figure reported in January was 676,000.
* The trial to decide who should pay for the 2010 Gulf of
Mexico oil spill has been delayed by a week, to allow BP Plc
to try to cut a deal with tens of thousands of businesses
and individuals affected by the disaster.
* Warren Buffett told investors on Saturday the Berkshire
Hathaway board has identified his successor, easing
some shareholder concern about the future of the company once
the famed 81-year-old investor steps down as chief executive.
* The "Intel Inside" logo on hundreds of millions of
personal computers is finally making its way onto a smartphone.
France Telecom's mobile unit Orange will launch a smartphone in
France and the United Kingdom this summer designed by Intel
and using its newest processor.
* Tianjin, China's sixth-largest city, has held preliminary
talks with Comcast Corp's NBC Universal about a joint
venture to build a theme park in the port city, according to the
head of a Chinese trade delegation visiting Los Angeles.
* Home improvement chain Lowe's will report its
quarterly results, which are expected to show that profit
increased to 24 cents per share from 21 cents per share.
* European shares fell 1 percent on Monday on concerns about
high oil prices affecting company earnings and global growth,
and as the Group of 20 countries said Europe must commit more
money to fight the debt crisis before seeking their help.
* U.S. Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner said on Sunday
that Europe's actions so far to deal with its debt crisis have
averted potential financial catastrophe but said it still must
put up a sturdier firewall against contagion.
* The S&P 500 rose on Friday to close at the highest level
since before the collapse of Lehman Brothers in 2008, continuing
a pattern of steady gains on signs of U.S. economic recovery.
* The Dow Jones industrial average dipped 1.74 points
to close flat at 12,982.95. The S&P 500 Index gained 2.28
points, or 0.17 percent, to 1,365.74. The Nasdaq Composite
rose 6.77 points, or 0.23 percent, to 2,963.75.