LONDON, March 2 * U.S. stock index
futures pointed to a slightly lower open on Wall Street on
Friday, with futures for the S&P 500 down 0.2 percent,
while Dow Jones and Nasdaq 100 futures were each
off 0.1 percent at 1017 GMT.
* A fairly light U.S. calendar features the ISM's February
index of regional business activity for February on the data
front and, on earnings, the fourth quarter report from retailer
Big Lots.
* The Dow Jones industrial average closed up 28.23
points, or 0.22 percent, at 12,980.30. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index <.SPX > added 8.41 points, or 0.62 percent, to 1,374.09.
The Nasdaq Composite Index rose 22.08 points, or 0.74
percent, to 2,988.97.
* U.S. fund investors turned positive on equities with
domestic funds garnering most of the fresh cash, while municipal
bond funds held onto positive territory although their inflows
dwindled to a three-month low, data from Thomson Reuters' Lipper
showed.
* Global stock markets present a positive backdrop, with
Japan's Nikkei hitting a fresh seven-month closing high
on Friday, while the FTSE Eurofirst 300 was up 0.2
percent at 1,089.15 points, bolstered by expectations that
ultra-cheap cash from the European Central Bank will keep the
financial sector out of trouble.
* Brent crude futures slipped below $125 on Friday
after surging 5 percent to an 11-month high a day earlier, as
fears of a supply disruption from Saudi Arabia eased.
* Recent signs of improvement in the U.S. economy are
encouraging but the rebound has been anemic and the Federal
Reserve must "keep applying monetary policy stimulus
vigorously," San Francisco Federal Reserve President John
Williams said late on Thursday.
* PSA Peugeot Citroen could consider joint
production of some vehicles with its new strategic partner
General Motors Co. from 2016, the French auto maker's
Chief Executive Philippe Varin said on Friday.