March 5 U.S. stock index futures pointed
to a lower open on Wall Street on Monday, with futures for the
S&P 500 down 0.48 percent, Dow Jones futures down
0.51 percent, and Nasdaq 100 futures down 0.54 percent at
0952 GMT.
* European stocks dropped 0.8 percent early, with shares in
euro zone peripheral countries such as Italy and Spain among the
worst hit, after data showed the euro zone's private sector back
in decline last month, deflating hopes the region would avoid
another recession.
* Markit's Eurozone Composite PMI, which gauges the activity
of manufacturing and services companies, slipped to 49.3 in
February, revised down from a preliminary reading of 49.7 and
below January's reading of 50.4. A reading below 50 denotes a
contraction in activity, meaning Europe's private sector has
been stuck in a modest decline for five of the last six months.
* Chinese Premier Wen Jiabao cut his nation's 2012 growth
target to an eight-year low of 7.5 percent and made boosting
consumer demand the year's first priority as Beijing looks to
wean the economy off its reliance on external demand and foreign
capital.
* On the economic front, the Institute for Supply Management
releases its February non-manufacturing index at 1500 GMT, with
economists in a Reuters survey forecasting a reading of 56.1
versus 56.8 in February. Also on deck at 1500 GMT, the Commerce
Department releases January factory orders. Economists in a
Reuters survey expect a drop of 1.5 percent after a 1.1 percent
rise in the previous month.
* Brent crude slipped below $124 a barrel on Monday due to
demand growth concerns, but the slide was stemmed by fears of a
supply crunch as Iran exports less crude on tighter Western
sanctions.
* American International Group (AIG) is selling part
of its stake in AIA Group to raise about $6 billion to
help the U.S. insurer repay a huge federal government bail-out.
* Shares in BP rose over 2 percent on Monday
after the oil giant reached an estimated $7.8 billion settlement
with businesses and individuals affected by the Gulf of Mexico
oil spill.
* The S&P and Nasdaq notched their eighth week of gains out
of the last nine, but momentum ran out on Friday as stocks ended
the day lower in a thinly traded session.
* The Dow Jones industrial average dipped 2.73
points, or 0.02 percent, to 12,977.57 at the close. The Standard
& Poor's 500 Index slipped 4.46 points, or 0.32 percent,
to 1,369.63. The Nasdaq Composite Index shed 12.78
points, or 0.43 percent, to close at 2,976.19.