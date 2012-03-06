March 6 U.S. stock index futures pointed
to a lower open for equities on Wall Street on Tuesday, with
futures for the S&P 500, the Dow Jones and the
Nasdaq 100
futures down 0.8 to 0.9 percent.
The following could affect the markets:
* ICSC/Goldman Sachs release chain store sales for the week
ended March 3 at 1245 GMT. In the previous week, sales fell 1
percent.
* Redbook releases at 1255 GMT its Retail Sales Index of
department and chain store sales for March versus February. In
the prior period, sales rose 1.6 percent.
* A disorderly Greek default would probably leave Italy and
Spain needing outside help to stop contagion spreading and cause
more than 1 trillion euros ($1.3 trillion) of damage to the euro
zone, the group representing Athens' bondholders
warned.
* Private equity group KKR & Co and Chesapeake
Energy Corp will form a partnership to invest in mineral
and royalty interests in oil and gas assets in the United States
and will initially pump in $250 million.
* Resource-related stocks will be in focus as oil prices
fell in volatile trading. Key base metals prices fell 1.3 to 3.4
percent on demand concerns.
* European shares hit a one-week low on Tuesday as fresh
concerns about growth in Europe and China, the world's top
metals consumer, prompted investors to cut their risk exposure.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares was
down 1.4 percent.
* U.S. stocks fell on Monday for the second straight session
and the third in the last four trading days, led lower by basic
materials shares after China trimmed its growth target for 2012.
* The Dow Jones industrial average shed 14.76 points,
or 0.11 percent, to 12,962.81. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index
dipped 5.30 points, or 0.39 percent, to 1,364.33, while
the Nasdaq Composite Index lost 25.71 points, or 0.86
percent, to 2,950.48.