* U.S. stock futures pointed to a higher open for equities
on Wednesday after steep declines in the previous session, with
futures for the S&P 500, the Dow Jones and the
Nasdaq 100 rising 0.2 to 0.3 percent.
* Automatic Data Processing (ADP) releases at 1315 GMT its
February employment report. Economists expect 208,000 jobs were
created in February, versus 170,000 new jobs in January.
* The Mortgage Bankers Association releases at 1200 GMT
Weekly Mortgage Market Index for the week ended March 2, versus
the prior week. The index read 763.6 and the refinancing index
was 4,225.4 in the previous week.
* Apple Inc is betting a 4G-equipped iPad will
tempt more U.S. consumers to pay extra to watch high-quality
video on the go, and in turn, give Verizon Wireless and AT&T Inc
a revenue boost.
* The Labor Department issues at 1330 GMT its revised Q4
productivity and unit labor costs. Economists forecast
productivity to rise 0.8 percent, versus a 0.7 percent gain in
the preliminary Q4 report. Unit Labor costs are set to increase
1.2 percent, a repeat of the Q4 preliminary Q4 increase.
* Samsung Electronics Co said on Wednesday it
has filed another lawsuit against Apple Inc in South
Korea, claiming the iPhone 4S and iPad2 infringed on three of
its patents.
* The Federal Reserve issues at 2000 GMT January consumer
credit. Economists forecast consumer credit to rise $10.0
billion versus a $19.31 billion increase in December.
* European shares rose 0.2 percent on Wednesday,
with the previous session's steep sell-off to one-month lows
tempting in fresh investors with bets that Greece will muddle
through its debt woes and global growth will hold up relatively
well.
* Athens turned up the heat on its creditors on Tuesday as
it sought to secure a bond swap that will cut its mountainous
debt, while the main bondholders group warned a disorderly
default would cause more than a trillion euros of damage to the
euro zone.
* The Dow dropped more than 200 points on Tuesday, handing
Wall Street its worst day in almost three months on renewed
fears of a disorderly default in Greece and concerns that
China's slowdown would hit global growth.
* The Dow Jones industrial average slid 203.66
points, or 1.57 percent, to 12,759.15 at the close. The Standard
& Poor's 500 Index dropped 20.97 points, or 1.54 percent,
to 1,343.36. The Nasdaq Composite Index fell 40.16
points, or 1.36 percent, to 2,910.32.