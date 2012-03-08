LONDON, March 8 * U.S. stock index
futures pointed to a higher open on Wall Street on Thursday,
with futures for the S&P 500 up 0.8 percent, while Dow
Jones and Nasdaq 100 futures were both up 0.7
percent at 0955 GMT.
* European shares extended gains to over 1 percent in early
trade, with banks surging on expectations Greece will
secure a crucial bond swap, avoiding a disorderly default.
* Greece has seen a strong take up of its bond swap offer to
private investors, a government official said ahead of a 2000
GMT deadline for accepting the deal, a key element in a 130
billion euro international rescue package.
* The European Central Bank is expected to keep interest
rates on hold and signal it has played its part in fighting the
euro zone crisis after unleashing a dramatic sweep of measures
that has unsettled some at the bank.
* The Bank of England looks set to stick to its ultra-loose
monetary policy to support a weak economy, with the focus
shifting to whether the central bank will implement another
round of gilt buying in May.
* In the United States, jobs data for the week to March 3 is
due at 1330 GMT. Economists in a Reuters survey forecast a total
of 351,000 new filings, a repeat of the previous week's number.
* The U.S. Federal Reserve releases weekly money stock,
liquid assets and debt measures and the weekly report on factors
affecting reserves of depository institutions and the condition
statement of the Federal Reserve banks.
* Programmable chipmaker Altera Corp releases its
first-quarter earnings after forecasting weak revenue on soft
demand in its biggest markets, underscoring concerns about a
shaky rebound in the semiconductor industry.
* Apple Inc launched its latest iPad, which sports
a crisper display and an array of technology advances that,
while less than revolutionary, may prove enough for now to keep
rivals like Amazon.com Inc and Samsung Electronics Co
Ltd at bay.
* Anheuser-Busch InBev SA, the world's largest
brewer, forecast heavier drinking this year in the United States
and Brazil, its two main markets, after quarterly earnings were
boosted by price hikes and cost cutting.
* General Motors Co chief executive Dan Akerson said
it may be two years before its European division is back in
profit as the continent sheds over-capacity the same way the
U.S. industry had to over the past half decade.
* The Dow Jones industrial average rose 0.6 percent,
to 12,837.33 at the close. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index
gained 0.7 percent, to 1,352.63. The Nasdaq Composite
Index rose 0.43 percent, to close at 2,935.69.