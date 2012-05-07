PARIS May 7 * U.S. stock index futures pointed to a lower open on Wall Street on Monday, with futures for the S&P 500 down 0.83 percent, Dow Jones futures down 0.76 percent and Nasdaq 100 futures down 0.78 percent at 0910 GMT.

* The index futures fell after Greek voters trounced ruling parties in elections on Sunday, a result that put the country's future in the euro zone at risk, and as Socialist candidate Francois Hollande won the French presidency.

* Greek voters dealt a serious blow on Sunday to the fragile political consensus that has kept Europe's currency bloc intact through more than two years of crisis, rejecting the austerity-for-aid policies that have shielded the country from bankruptcy and a euro exit.

* Greece's vote, combined with the victory of Socialist Francois Hollande over incumbent Nicolas Sarkozy in a French presidential election, will raise pressure on Europe's paymaster Germany to pursue a more growth-oriented approach to the crisis.

* The euro zone's blue chip Euro STOXX 50 index was down 1.2 percent, while Greece's benchmark index tumbled 6.6 percent and the country's banking index sank 15 percent.

* Brent crude fell below $113 a barrel on Monday, hitting its lowest since January, while gold edged lower, pressured by a stronger dollar.

* General Motors and its China joint ventures sold 227,217 vehicles in the country in April, up 11.7 percent from a year earlier.

* Satellite imagery company DigitalGlobe Inc on Sunday rejected a $792 million takeover offer from rival GeoEye Inc, saying the hostile bid substantially undervalued the company and its financial prospects.

* Billionaire investor Carl Icahn has sold his $250 million debt holdings in Philip Falcone's telecom start-up LightSquared , while Falcone continues to negotiate with creditors to avoid a debt default, according to sources familiar with the matter.

* Wall Street ended its worst week this year with a sharp sell-off on Friday after a slowdown in job creation in the world's top economy raised the biggest question mark yet about the prospects for U.S. growth.

* The Dow Jones industrial average dropped 168.32 points, or 1.27 percent, to 13,038.27 at the close. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index lost 22.47 points, or 1.61 percent, to 1,369.10. The Nasdaq Composite fell 67.96 points, or 2.25 percent, to 2,956.34.