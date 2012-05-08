PARIS May 8 * U.S. stock index futures pointed
to a lower opening on Wall Street on Tuesday, with futures for
the S&P 500 down 0.42 percent, Dow Jones futures
down 0.44 percent and Nasdaq 100 futures down 0.39
percent at 0800 GMT.
* European shares dropped 0.5 percent in morning trade, as
worries about Greece dragged after the mainstream conservatives
failed to reach a coalition deal following Sunday's election.
That gives the Left Coalition party, which opposes the country's
EU/IMF bailout, a chance to form a government, with the prospect
of fresh elections if it cannot do so.
* Further monetary stimulus would not do much for a U.S.
labor market that is plagued by longer-term, structural issues
such as skills mismatches, Richmond Federal Reserve Bank
President Jeffrey Lacker said on Monday.
* On the earnings front, investors awaited results from a
raft of companies including Walt Disney, Direct TV
and Molson Coors Brewing Company.
* First BanCorp posted a narrower quarterly loss on
a lower provision for loan and lease losses, and the private
equity bank said it will buy a credit-card portfolio to re-enter
the credit card business.
* Yahoo Inc's board convened on Monday afternoon
to discuss the mounting upset surrounding Chief Executive Scott
Thompson, who has apologized to employees after being accused
last week by activist investor Daniel Loeb of padding his
resume, a source with knowledge of the matter said.
* Facebook Inc CEO Mark Zuckerberg took questions
about the No. 1 social network's slowing revenue growth and its
$1 billion Instagram purchase, kicking off a roadshow on Monday
to promote its $10 billion initial public offering.
* General Electric Co is buying a 15 percent stake in
Shanghai-listed China XD Electric Group for about
$535 million, giving the largest U.S. conglomerate a foothold in
China's vast electrical infrastructure market and access to XD's
technology.
* Wynn Resorts posted quarterly results that lagged
Wall Street targets after robust growth in Macau failed to make
up for flagging Las Vegas revenue, underlining the incentive for
CEO Steve Wynn to develop his business further in the bustling
Chinese enclave.
* Japan's leading chip maker Toshiba Corp said on
Tuesday it expects a 45 percent jump in profits this business
year on Tuesday, boosted by robust demand for its flash memory
chips used in blockbuster Apple iPhones.
* T-Mobile USA, the No. 4 U.S. mobile provider, has received
a lot of interest in the wireless broadcast towers it is looking
to sell but a top company executive said on Monday that the
process could take "several months to pan out."
* The Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan, one of Sprint Nextel
Corp's key investors with about a 4 percent stake, will
vote against Chief Executive Dan Hesse's re-election to Sprint's
board.
* The S&P 500 rebounded from early losses to end nearly
unchanged on Monday despite fresh doubts raised about the euro
zone's ability to tackle its debt crisis by the election results
in Greece and France.
* The Dow Jones industrial average slipped 29.74
points, or 0.23 percent, to 13,008.53 at the close. But the
Standard & Poor's 500 Index inched up just 0.48 of a
point, or 0.04 percent, to 1,369.58. The Nasdaq Composite Index
added 1.42 points, or 0.05 percent, to 2,957.76.