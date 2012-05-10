PARIS May 10 * U.S. stock index futures pointed
to a lower open on Wall Street on Thursday, with futures for the
S&P 500 down 0.08 percent, Dow Jones futures down
0.18 percent and Nasdaq 100 futures down 0.15 percent at
0930 GMT.
* European shares were down 0.7 percent in morning trade,
as investors fretted about Greece's political deadlock and
disappointing Chinese trade data.
* Greek leftist leader Alexis Tsipras gave up his attempt to
form a new government on Wednesday, pushing the debt-stricken
country closer to its second election in a few weeks and
prompting impatient European governments to withhold part of the
latest tranche of rescue funds to be paid on Thursday.
* Greek Socialist leader Evangelos Venizelos will make a
last-ditch attempt to form a government, but chances are seen as
slim that Venizelos can clinch a deal after both the
conservatives and leftists tried and failed.
* Investors were also rattled by trade data out of China
showing headline growth in imports unexpectedly stalled last
month and exports were weaker-than-expected, raising doubts
about the strength of the rebound in the world's second-biggest
economy.
* Annual growth in imports in April was just 0.3 percent,
far below expectations for an 11 percent increase in a Reuters
poll and also weaker than the 5.3 percent year-on-year rise in
March.
* Cisco Systems Inc will be in focus after it
forecast quarterly earnings below Wall Street's expectations,
accentuating concerns about global technology spending and the
network equipment maker's ability to weather persistent economic
weakness. Its shares traded in Frankfurt slumped 8.8
percent.
* Yahoo Inc's largest outside shareholder said the
Internet company should make its finance chief or head of media
the interim chief executive because of the controversy
surrounding CEO Scott Thompson's educational background.
* Foxconn Technology Group, which makes Apple Inc's
products, is confident of achieving 10 percent revenue growth
this year, chief Terry Gou said on Thursday, as it plans new
China headquarters in Shanghai.
* Deutsche Telekom stuck to its full-year outlook
after posting flat core earnings on Thursday, signalling a
stabilisation in its European business and at T-Mobile USA,
which lost fewer customers than in previous quarters.
* Rupert Murdoch's News Corp posted a
stronger-than-expected quarterly profit on Wednesday, aided by
its cable networks and movie studio business, and its shares
rose 2.7 percent in post-market trade.
* The Organization for International Investment said on
Thursday that foreign investment in the United States is ebbing
and beefing it up is critical for economic growth as each job at
a foreign company's U.S. unit supports three others.
* Activision Blizzard Inc raised its earnings
outlook on Wednesday and showed investors it was able to bring
an end to the exodus of subscribers from its largest Internet
game, "World of Warcraft," that had hurt the company in recent
quarters.
* PetroChina Co Ltd is in talks to buy Valero
Energy's shuttered refinery in Aruba, sources said, the
latest move by China's oil giants to take advantage of a global
refining downturn to beef up supply.
* ArcelorMittal, the world's largest steelmaker,
forecast higher profit in the second quarter after improving
U.S. sales in the first three months offset anaemic European
operations to push earnings ahead of expectations.
The Luxembourg-based company said demand grew in North
America in the automotive, construction and earth-moving
equipment and white goods sectors.
* Sony Corp expects to return to profit this year,
as it aims to halve the losses in its TV business that pushed
the Japanese consumer electronics giant to a record loss of
$5.74 billion in the year just ended.
* Brent crude slipped below $113 on Thursday, after
weaker-than-expected Chinese trade data raised concerns over
energy demand by the world's second-largest oil consumer.
* On the macro front, investors awaited March U.S.
international trade data, due at 1230 GMT. Economists in a
Reuters poll expect a trade deficit of $50.0 billion in March
versus a deficit of $46.03 billion deficit in February. Also on
deck, U.S. weekly jobless claims, due at 1230 GMT.
* U.S. stocks fell for the fifth day in six on Wednesday as
investors kept their focus on the turmoil in Europe, but news
that Greece will receive its latest debt bailout payment helped
cut losses late in the session.
* The Dow Jones industrial average finished down
97.03 points, or 0.75 percent, at 12,835.06. The Standard &
Poor's 500 Index fell 9.14 points, or 0.67 percent, to
1,354.58. The Nasdaq Composite Index dropped 11.56
points, or 0.39 percent, to 2,934.71.