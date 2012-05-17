PARIS May 17 * U.S. stock index futures pointed
to a higher open on Wall Street on Thursday, with futures for
the S&P 500 up 0.25 percent, Dow Jones futures up
0.25 percent and Nasdaq 100 futures up 0.29 percent at
0809 GMT.
* European stocks were down 0.4 percent in morning trade
while the euro hovered near four-month lows as investors shunned
risky assets, rattled by Greece's escalating crisis and fears of
contagion to other stressed euro zone economies.
* Limited Brands Inc will be in focus after the
parent of the Victoria's Secret lingerie store chain posted a
quarterly profit that topped Wall Street's view. But its shares
fell 3.5 percent in late trade after its forecast for the
current quarter fell short of expectations.
* Apple Inc will struggle to cut its reliance on
rival Samsung Electronics for component supplies, analysts and
industry sources said on Thursday, despite speculation that it
has begun reducing its use of Samsung memory chips.
* Internet company AOL Inc, which has been engaged
in a long-standing proxy fight with Starboard Value, urged
shareholders to vote against the activist hedge fund's slate of
board nominees.
* An experimental lung cancer pill being developed by Pfizer
Inc showed promise in delaying worsening of the disease,
according to preliminary results from a midstage study.
* General Motors Inc's decision to stop advertising
on Facebook may be a wake-up call for the No. 1 social network,
but advertising executives say it's far too early to know if the
site will take off as an advertising platform. "There's a lot of
potential but it's not a slam-dunk," said Martin Sorrell, chief
executive of WPP Plc, the world's largest advertising
agency.
* The U.S. telecommunications regulator is expected to
announce plans on Thursday to set aside spectrum to connect
wireless medical devices for more convenient health monitoring.
* Royal Bank of Canada and Credit Suisse
are among suitors who have put in initial bids to buy the
non-U.S. wealth management business of Bank of America
in a deal that could be worth about $2 billion, sources said.
* HSBC, Europe's biggest bank, said it cut costs
by $2 billion after one year of a 3-year turnaround plan, and is
on target to meet its return on equity and other financial
targets.
* Activision Blizzard Inc and arch rival video game
company Electronic Arts Inc have settled a lawsuit in
which Activision accused two former executives of breaking their
employment agreements to develop games for EA.
* Adding Johnson & Johnson's advanced prostate
cancer drug, Zytiga, to hormone therapy before surgery has been
shown for the first time to eradicate tumors in some men with
high-risk forms of the disease.
* U.S. stocks closed lower in a choppy session on Wednesday,
with the S&P 500 logging its fourth straight decline as
investors worried about Greece's future as a member of the euro
zone.
* The Dow Jones industrial average dropped 33.45
points, or 0.26 percent, to 12,598.55. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index dropped 5.86 points, or 0.44 percent, to 1,324.80.
The Nasdaq Composite Index dropped 19.72 points, or 0.68
percent, to 2,874.04.