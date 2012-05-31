PARIS May 31 * U.S. stock index futures pointed
to a higher open on Wall Street on Thursday, with the S&P 500
indicated up 0.57 percent, the Dow Jones up 0.46
percent and the Nasdaq 100 up 0.41 percent at 0852 GMT.
* Strong demand for safe-haven assets kept German bond
futures near record highs on Thursday, while European shares and
the euro regained some poise though persistent worries over
Spain and its troubled banks are weighing on market sentiment.
* On the macro front, investors awaited the ADP employment
report, a harbinger for Friday's all-important monthly non-farm
payrolls. Economists in a Reuters survey expect 148,000 jobs
were created in May versus 119,000 new jobs in April.
* Investors will also keep an eye on the preliminary
estimate for first-quarter gross domestic product. Economists
forecast a 1.9 percent annualized pace of growth, compared with
a 2.2 percent rate in the advance Q1 estimate.
* The U.S. Federal Reserve should move to boost weak
economic growth and trim overly high unemployment by pushing
down borrowing costs still further, a top Fed official said on
Wednesday.
* Striking workers at a Caterpillar Inc plant in
Joliet, Illinois, on Wednesday rejected the company's latest
contract offer, an official with the International Association
of Machinists and Aerospace Workers said.
* Billionaire investor Carl Icahn, who last year failed to
get his nominees elected to the board of Forest Laboratories Inc
, plans to back another slate of directors at the
drugmaker's next shareholder meeting, according to a regulatory
filing on Wednesday.
* US Airways Group and private equity firm TPG
Capital may team up to bid for American Airlines'
parent, AMR Corp, according to people familiar with
the discussions.
* Costco Wholesale Corp posted a four percent rise
in comparable sales in May, falling short of analysts' forecasts
as a strong dollar hurt the value of its sales overseas.
* TiVo Inc reported a bigger-than-expected
quarterly loss and forecast another loss for the current quarter
as the maker of digital television recorders fights costly legal
battles to protect its patents.
* U.S. mutual fund investors pulled the most money out of
equity funds since the start of the year and scaled back bond
investments in the latest week as concerns over the euro zone
intensified, data from the Investment Company Institute showed
on Wednesday.
* U.S. stocks tumbled on Wednesday as surging bond yields in
Spain and Italy ratcheted up tensions in financial markets about
Europe's ability to solve its growing debt crisis.
* The Dow Jones industrial average lost 160.83
points, or 1.28 percent, to 12,419.86 on Wednesday. The S&P 500
Index dropped 19.10 points, or 1.43 percent, to 1,313.32.
The Nasdaq Composite fell 33.63 points, or 1.17 percent,
to 2,837.36.