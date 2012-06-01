LONDON, June 1 * U.S. stock index futures
pointed to a lower open on Wall
Street on Friday, with futures for the S&P 500, the
Dow Jones and the Nasdaq 100 falling 0.5 to 0.7
percent.
* U.S. jobs growth probably snapped back in May from
weather-related distortions that had slowed hiring, suggesting
the economy was still expanding moderately despite strong
headwinds from Europe.
* China's slowdown worsened in May as its factories saw a
further deterioration in demand at home and abroad, dealing a
new blow to a global economy struggling with a sharp downturn in
Europe and a faltering recovery in the United States.
* Exxon Mobil Corp, the world's largest publicly
traded energy company, plans to build a multi-billion dollar
chemical plant in Texas to take advantage of cheap North
American shale gas, according to a U.S. environmental filing
seen by Reuters.
* The Commerce Department releases April personal income and
consumption data at 1230 GMT. Economists expect a 0.3 percent
rise in income and a 0.3 percent increase in spending. In March,
income was up 0.4 percent and spending rose 0.3 percent.
* Markit Economics Limited releases at 1258 GMT U.S. final
Markit Manufacturing PMI for May. The index read 53.94 in the
flash (preliminary) May release.
* Growing concern over the past actions of Wal-Mart Stores
Inc executives and board members threatens to cast a
pall over the world's largest retailer's annual shareholder
meeting and 50th anniversary party on Friday.
* The Institute for Supply Management releases at 1400 GMT
its May manufacturing index. Economists expect a reading of 53.9
versus 54.8 in April.
* Google Inc accused Microsoft Corp and
Nokia of conspiring to use their patents against
smartphone industry rivals, and said it had filed a formal
complaint with the European Commission.
* The Commerce Department releases April construction
spending numbers at 1400 GMT. Economists forecast a rise of 0.4
percent, compared with a 0.1 percent increase in March.
* The Economic Cycle Research Institute releases at 1430 GMT
its weekly index of economic activity for May 25. In the prior
week, the index read 123.1.
* Brent crude oil fell to its lowest since October
2011 as weak manufacturing activity data from the world's
second-largest oil user China raised concern of a slowdown in
demand.
* European shares fell 0.4 percent as lingering
fears over the debt-ridden economies of Greece and Spain, which
in May pushed major markets to their worst monthly loss since
last August, weighed on investors' minds.
* U.S. stocks fell modestly on Thursday to close out their
worst month since September as investor sentiment sank on
Europe's deepening credit problems.
* The Dow Jones industrial average dropped 26.41
points, or 0.21 percent, to 12,393.45. The S&P 500 Index
fell 2.99 points, or 0.23 percent, to 1,310.33. The Nasdaq
Composite lost 10.02 points, or 0.35 percent, to
2,827.34.