PARIS, June 14 * U.S. stock index futures
pointed to a flat open on Wall Street on Thursday, with futures
for the S&P 500 up 0.02 percent, Dow Jones futures
up 0.15 percent and Nasdaq 100 futures up 0.02 percent at
0925 GMT.
* European stocks dropped 1 percent and the euro turned
lower on the day against the dollar on Thursday morning after
benchmark 10-year Spanish government bond yields rose to hit 7
percent, a level deemed too expensive for a sovereign to
continue borrowing cash over the long term.
* Moody's slashed its rating on Spanish government debt by
three notches to 'Baa3' from 'A3', saying the newly-approved
euro zone plan to help Spain's banks will increase the country's
debt burden.
* Italy was also in the spotlight as the country's borrowing
costs jumped at a bond auction on Thursday.
* On the macro front, investors awaited the monthly U.S.
Consumer Price Index, due at 1230 GMT, as well as first-time
claims for jobless benefits for the week ended June 9, at the
same time.
* Tech shares will be in the spotlight after loss-making
Finnish cellphone maker Nokia said it plans to cut
another 10,000 jobs globally in its biggest revamp in recent
history, while it warned the second-quarter loss from its
cellphone business would be larger than expected.
* Stockton, California, faces a growing likelihood of
defaulting on some of its debt obligations as the conclusion of
confidential talks with its creditors aimed at averting
bankruptcy nears, Moody's Investors Service said in a statement
on Wednesday.
* Wall Street ended lower on Wednesday as fears ahead of the
weekend elections in Greece finally drove down a market that had
been treading water through most of the day.
* The Dow Jones industrial average fell 77.42 points,
or 0.62 percent, at 12,496.38. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index
lost 9.30 points, or 0.70 percent, at 1,314.88. The
Nasdaq Composite Index dropped 24.46 points, or 0.86
percent, at 2,818.61.