* Futures mixed: S&P down 0.3 pct, Nasdaq down 0.2 pct, Dow
up 0.2 pct
* Stock futures pare gains as euphoria over Greek votes fade
* Focus on central bank actions
LONDON, June 18 U.S. stock index futures pointed
to a mixed open on Monday as initial euphoria over a slim
victory for Greece's pro-bailout parties faded and the focus
returned to the euro zone's problems and the chances of any
action by central banks.
S&P 500 futures fell 0.3 percent and Nasdaq 100
futures were down 0.2 percent after rising earlier. Dow
Jones industrial average futures pared gains to trade
0.2 percent higher.
U.S. stock futures and European shares rose earlier on
Monday on news Greece's centre-right New Democracy party will
try to form a coalition with other parties. The rally, however,
lost momentum as concerns resurfaced about Greece, which is
crushed under its huge public debt and faces a daunting struggle
to restore its battered economy.
"It is necessary to implement the reforms which have been
suspended. Without these, Greece's GDP cannot recover and
without a recovery the downward spiral continues," said Hendrik
Leber, managing partner of ACATIS Investment, which manages 1.2
billion euros ($1.5 billion).
U.S. stocks had rallied on Friday to close a second straight
week of gains on hopes of collective action from global central
banks if Sunday's election in Greece triggered market turmoil.
Koen De Leus, strategist at KBC Securities in Brussels, said
markets were likely to stay under pressure while Greece tries to
form an effective government and then renegotiate some terms of
its bailout with international lenders.
Societe Generale said in a note that while fears of a Greek
euro had eased, the election outcome did little to alleviate the
problems weighing on the much bigger Spanish and Italian
economies.
Spanish and Italian government bond yields rose, dogged by
concerns about Spain's fiscal and banking difficulties, and
Spain's IBEX and Italy's FTSEMIB equities
indexes fell by 1.4 and 1.3 percent respectively,
underperforming other European markets.
The U.S. Federal Reserve is due to release a policy
statement on Wednesday at the end of its two-day meeting, and
the steady flow of sovereign debt warnings and downgrades is
likely to continue.
"The economic backdrop remains challenging and hopes that
further central bank actions will be seen remain high," said
Keith Bowman, equity analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown.
However, analysts cautioned that the euro zone debt crisis
remained unresolved and there was no clear indication that the
U.S. central bank would respond to investor hopes for another
round of quantitative measures to support the economy.
On Friday, the Dow Jones industrial average gained
115.26 points, or 0.91 percent, to 12,767.17 at the close. The
Standard & Poor's 500 Index added 13.74 points, or 1.03
percent, to 1,342.84. The Nasdaq Composite rose 36.47
points, or 1.29 percent, to end at 2,872.80.