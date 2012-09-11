* U.S. stock index futures pointed to a slightly higher open
on Wall Street on Tuesday, with futures for the S&P 500
and Dow Jones up 0.2 percent, with Nasdaq 100
futures 0.1 percent higher at 0859 GMT.
* European equities eased on Tuesday, with
investors taking profits after a rally to 13-month highs on
concerns about the strings that Germany may attach to the euro
zone bailout fund and the chance the United States may not
deliver widely awaited stimulus.
* July U.S. international trade numbers will be released on
Tuesday at 1230 GMT, with September U.S. IBD consumer confidence
numbers due at 1400 GMT.
* Package delivery companies FedEx Corp and United
Parcel Service Inc have received approval to provide
express-package services in some cities of China on their own,
the country's State Postal Bureau (SPB) said on its website last
week.
* Sales of the new iPhone could add between a
quarter and a half percentage point to fourth quarter annualized
growth in the United States, J.P. Morgan's chief economist
Michael Feroli said in a note to clients on Monday.
* Zynga Inc's chief marketing officer resigned on
Monday, becoming the latest senior executive to depart the
struggling social games company behind popular Facebook Inc
games such as Farmville.
* Security software maker Palo Alto Networks, which
went public in July, promised shareholders continued revenue
growth after it beat fourth-quarter revenue and earnings
estimates on rising demand for protection against network
security attacks.
* The board of General Growth Properties Inc on
Monday rejected activist investor Bill Ackman's call for the
company to consider selling itself, saying its shareholders
would be best served by the company sticking to its current
business plan.
* Wall Street stocks fell on Monday, with the Dow Jones
industrial average off 52.35 points, or 0.39 percent, at
13,254.29, the Standard & Poor's 500 Index down 8.84
points, or 0.61 percent, at 1,429.08, and the Nasdaq Composite
Index off 32.40 points, or 1.03 percent, at 3,104.02.