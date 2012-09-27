* U.S. stock index futures pointed to a higher open on Wall
Street on Thursday, with futures for the S&P 500, the Dow
Jones and the Nasdaq 100 rising 0.4 to 0.5
percent.
* The Labor department releases claims for jobless benefits
for the week ended Sept. 22 at 1230 GMT. Economists forecast
378,000 new filings, just down from 382,000 in the prior week.
* The final estimate of second product will be released at
the same time. Economists expect an quarter gross domestic
increase of 1.7 percent, unchanged from the preliminary figure.
* On the earnings front, focus will be on Nike. The
world's biggest sportswear maker faces questions about demand
due to economic pressures in Europe and the likelihood of
continued weakness in China. Other companies reporting results
include Accenture and Micron Technology.
* Among other data, the Commerce department releases August
durable goods orders. Economists expect a 5.0 percent drop
compared with a 4.1 percent rise in July.
* It also releases revised August building permits data. The
first report gave a figure of 803,000.
* The Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago's Midwest
Manufacturing Index for August is due at 1230 GMT. The index
read 95.6 in July.
* The National Association of Realtors issues Pending Home
Sales for August at 1400 GMT. Economists expect an unchanged
reading, compared with a 2.4 percent rise in July.
* Spain will announce a series of economic reforms and a
tight 2013 budget on Thursday, aiming to avoid the political
humiliation of having Brussels impose conditions on a request
for an international bailout.
* European shares rose, recovering some of their
poise following sharp falls the previous session, bolstered by a
strong rally in China.
* Traders said China's central bank fed a net 365 billion
yuan ($57.9 billion) into money markets this week, the largest
weekly injection in history.
* The S&P 500 fell for a fifth straight trading day on
Wednesday as protests in Spain and Greece over austerity
measures raised fresh concerns over Europe's ability to get its
debt crisis under control.
* The Dow Jones industrial average closed down 44.04
points, or 0.33 percent, at 13,413.51. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index was down 8.27 points, or 0.57 percent, at 1,433.32.
The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 24.03 points, or
0.77 percent, at 3,093.70.