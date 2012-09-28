LONDON, Sept 28 * U.S. stock index futures
pointed to a fractionally higher open on Wall Street on Friday,
with futures for the S&P 500, the Dow Jones and
the Nasdaq 100 all up 0.1 percent at 0754 GMT.
* European shares rose on Friday, led by Spanish blue-chips
after the country's crisis budget raised expectations it would
apply for a sovereign bailout.
* Japan's Nikkei average hit a two-week closing low
as concerns about falling revenues for Japanese companies in
China outweighed optimism over Spain's new economic reform
plans.
* Spain was set to remain in focus on Friday as Spanish
banks learn from an audit the extent of the damage from the
collapse of a real estate boom and Moody's publishes a review of
the country's credit rating, possibly downgrading it to junk
status.
* The U.S. Commerce Dept releases August personal income and
consumption data at 1230 GMT. Economists in a Reuters survey
expect a 0.2 percent rise in income and a 0.5 percent increase
in spending. In July, income rose 0.3 percent and spending was
up 0.4 percent.
* The Institute of Supply Management in Chicago publishes
its September index of manufacturing activity at 1345 GMT. The
index is seen at 53.0, a repeat of the August reading.
* Thomson Reuters and the University of Michigan release
their final September consumer sentiment index at 1355 GMT. It
is expected to come in at 79.0, compared with 79.2 in the
preliminary September report.
* Apple's competitor Research In Motion
reported a narrower-than-expected loss on Thursday. The
struggling BlackBerry maker bolstered its cash reserves,
sparking optimism ahead of the launch of its make-or-break line
of next-generation smartphones.
* Groupon Inc, the world's largest online daily
deals provider, is reshuffling senior management roles in an
attempt to fix its struggling European business - a shake-up
that will also include the departure of its chief of
international business.
* Facebook Inc is taking a small step toward becoming
an e-commerce platform by launching a feature for users to buy
and send real gifts worth as much as hundreds of dollars.
* Abbott Laboratories for years misstated that the
executive handpicked to head its pending pharmaceutical spinoff
held both bachelor's and master's degrees, and on Thursday
called the misinformation "an administrative error".
* Medtronic Inc, the world's largest stand-alone
maker of medical devices, said that it will buy orthopedic
device maker China Kanghui Holdings for $755 million to
enter the Chinese medical device market.
* Drugs retailer Walgreen is due to report
fourth-quarter results, expected to show a decline in earnings
per share to 0.56 from 0.57 one year earlier. The company lost
customers and revenue after a contract dispute left it unable to
fill prescriptions for Express Scripts patients.
* The Dow Jones industrial average shot up 72.46
points, or 0.54 percent, to 13,485.97 on Thursday. The Standard
& Poor's 500 Index rose 13.83 points, or 0.96 percent, to
finish at 1,447.15. The Nasdaq Composite Index gained
42.90 points, or 1.39 percent, to close at 3,136.60.