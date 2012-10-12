LONDON Oct 12 U.S. stock index futures pointed
to a fractionally higher open on Wall Street on Friday, with
futures for the S&P 500 up 0.2 percent, and contracts on
the Dow Jones and the Nasdaq 100 up 0.1 percent at
0828 GMT.
* European shares fell and Japan's Nikkei share average
slipped to a fresh two-month low on Friday on concerns
that this quarterly earnings season would be weak due to
sluggish global growth.
* JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Wells Fargo kick off
the U.S. bank earnings season when they report third-quarter
results at 1000 GMT and 1100 GMT, respectively.
* Both banks are forecast to post an increase of roughly 20
percent in their earnings per share, also thanks to a home loan
refinancing boom. JPMorgan's CEO Jamie Dimon may be asked
about reports that the bank's chief financial officer, Doug
Braunstein, might step down and take another position with the
bank.
* Japanese wireless service provider Softbank Corp
is looking to buy about 70 percent of Sprint Nextel Corp
in an aggressive move that would make it a major player in the
U.S. mobile market.
* The Labor Department releases the producer price index for
September at 1230 GMT. The pace of gains is expected to have
eased to 0.7 percent after August's 1.7 percent increase, the
biggest in three years. Underlying inflation pressures are
expected to remain contained, with wholesale prices excluding
food and energy costs notching only a 0.2 percent gain.
* A key report on U.S. consumer sentiment will be released
at 1355 GMT and, in light of last week's unexpected drop in the
unemployment rate, economists will be watching to see if
Americans' views of the labor market also improved. The Thomson
Reuters/University of Michigan Surveys of Consumers preliminary
reading for consumer sentiment is expected to dip to 78 in early
October after reaching a four-month high of 78.3 in September.
* The Dow Jones industrial average fell 18.58 points,
or 0.14 percent, to 13,326.39 on Thursday. The S&P 500
edged up 0.28 point, or 0.02 percent, to 1,432.84. The Nasdaq
Composite dipped 2.37 points, or 0.08 percent, to
3,049.41.
* Tech giant Apple weighed on the market as it fell
2 percent to $628.10 after a U.S. appeals court overturned a
preliminary injunction on the sale of Samsung's
Galaxy Nexus smartphone, dealing a blow to the iPhone maker in a
battle against Google's Android mobile software.