* U.S. stock futures pointed to a flat open for the S&P 500
and Dow Jones indices on Wednesday, while the
tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 futures fell 0.2 percent after
results from some technology companies.
* Intel, the world's largest chipmaker, late on
Tuesday forecast gross margins for the current quarter below
expectations, while IBM posted a quarterly revenue miss,
while
* Bank of America, the No. 2 U.S. bank by assets, is
scheduled to announce its results and is expected to provide an
update on its cost-cutting efforts. Other major companies
announcing results include PepsiCo, BNY Mellon,
BlackRock and Halliburton.
* ASML, the world's top chip equipment maker, is
to buy U.S. group Cymer, a supplier of lithography
light sources, for 1.95 billion euros ($2.5 billion) to speed up
the development of a new chip manufacturing technology.
* The Mortgage Bankers Association releases Weekly Mortgage
Market Index for the week ended Oct. 12 at 1100 GMT. The
mortgage market index was at 1,008.1 and the refinancing index
was 5,772.6 in the previous week.
* Starbucks may face an inquiry into its British
tax affairs after a senior member of parliament called for an
investigation into how the company could avoid paying tax on 1.2
billion pounds ($1.93 billion) of sales since 2009.
* The Commerce Department releases housing starts and
permits numbers for September at 1230 GMT. Economists forecast a
total of 810,000 permits in September, against 801,000 in the
prior month.
* Visa Inc is set to name a new chief executive
officer by the end of this month as a successor to current CEO
Joseph Saunders, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing
sources familiar with the process.
* Shares in Intuitive Surgical Inc were down 4
percent after the bell on Tuesday following the release of its
results.
* European shares rose 0.1 percent, led by Spanish
banks and the broader financial sector after a decision by
ratings agency Moody's to refrain from depriving Spain of its
investment grade credit rating.
* U.S. stocks rallied on Tuesday, giving the S&P 500 its
best two-day advance in a month as strong earnings from Johnson
& Johnson and other bellwether companies raised hopes for the
rest of the U.S. reporting season.
* The Dow Jones industrial average jumped 127.55
points, or 0.95 percent, to close at 13,551.78. The Standard &
Poor's 500 Index advanced 14.79 points, or 1.03 percent,
to finish at 1,454.92. The Nasdaq Composite Index rose
36.99 points, or 1.21 percent, to end at 3,101.17.