PARIS Oct 19 U.S. stock index futures pointed
to a mixed open on Wall Street on Friday, with futures for the
S&P 500 down 0.1 percent, Dow Jones futures up
0.05 percent and Nasdaq 100 futures down 0.16 percent at
0832 GMT.
* European shares dipped in morning trade, but remained on
course for strong weekly gains on Friday while Spanish and
Italian bond yields hit their lowest levels in over half a year.
* Investors awaited results from a number of industrial
companies on Friday, including bellwether General Electric
.
* Microsoft Corp's quarterly profit fell a
greater-than-expected 22 percent, as sales of computers running
its Windows operating system dipped and some revenue was
deferred ahead of upcoming releases of its core Windows and
Office products.
* Yahoo Inc's South Korean operation has decided to
pull out of the country and end its local Internet portal
service in December, Yonhap news agency reported.
* Archer Daniels Midland bought a 10 percent stake
in GrainCorp on Friday, valuing the Australian grains
handler at $2.8 billion, and is seeking talks on a takeover that
would give the U.S. agribusiness a stronger platform to supply
Asia.
* E*Trade Financial Corp reported a loss for its third
quarter, largely because of the failure of third parties to
report important data about loan holders to the company in a
timely manner, the online financial services company said on
Thursday.
* Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc said on Thursday that
restaurant sales growth would cool in 2013 and some analysts
said that might signal the end of the hyper growth investors had
come to enjoy.
* Japan's Softbank Corp, which is set to buy a 70
percent stake in U.S. wireless carrier Sprint Nextel Corp,
would not rule out making a competing bid for MetroPCS
Communications Inc, the Wall Street Journal reported.
* Capital One Financial Corp's quarterly profit rose
44 percent as the lender reaped the benefits of its acquisitions
of ING Direct's deposits and HSBC Plc's U.S. credit
card business.
* Chipmaker Marvell cut its revenue estimate for
the current quarter and announced the departure of its chief
financial officer, sending its shares down 9.3 percent in
after-hours trading.
* Network gear maker Riverbed Technology Inc
reported a better-than-expected third-quarter profit and
forecast strong results for the current quarter as demand grew
for its products that boost data speeds over wide-area networks
(WAN).
* PC chipmaker Advanced Micro Devices said on
Thursday it will cut its work force of nearly 12,000 by 15
percent, its second round of layoffs in less than a year as it
struggles with a weak global economy and a consumer shift toward
tablets.
* SanDisk Corp's quarterly results topped
expectations as rising demand for chips used in smartphones and
tablets and a limited supply drove up prices for flash memory, a
trend that the chipmaker expects will continue.
* U.S. stocks fell on Thursday, with technology stocks hit
hard after Google's surprisingly weak earnings - released
prematurely during the trading day - disappointed investors.
* The Dow Jones industrial average dipped 8.06
points, or 0.06 percent, to close at 13,548.94. The Standard &
Poor's 500 Index shed 3.57 points, or 0.24 percent, to
1,457.34. The Nasdaq Composite Index fell 31.26 points,
or 1.01 percent, to end at 3,072.87.