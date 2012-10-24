LONDON Oct 24 U.S. stock futures pointed to a
mixed opening on Wednesday, with futures for the S&P 500
up 0.1 percent, Dow Jones futures down 0.2 percent and
Nasdaq 100 futures up 0.1 percent.
* Information services company Markit releases U.S. flash
Markit Manufacturing PMI for October at 1258 GMT. Economists
expect a reading of 51.5, compared with 51.1 in the final
September report.
* Commercial jet and defense giant Boeing and the
second-largest U.S. wireless carrier AT&T Inc are expected
to report strong results. Other companies announcing earnings
include Eli Lilly, Kimberly-Clark, Bristol-Myers
Squibb and Nasdaq OMX group.
* The Mortgage Bankers Association releases its Weekly
Mortgage Market Index for the week ended Oct. 19 at 1100 GMT. It
read 964.0 in the previous week, with the refinancing index at
5,452.9.
* The Federal Open Market Committee convenes for the second
day of a meeting on interest rate policy and will release a
statement later. Primary dealers with the Fed expect the fed
funds rate to remain in the 0.0 percent to 0.25 percent range.
* Shares in Netflix were down 15 percent, while
Gilead Sciences was up 3.2 percent after the bell on
Tuesday following their results.
* Facebook shares leapt nearly 13 percent in
after-hours trading on Tuesday after the company said it grew
mobile advertising revenue several times in the third quarter, a
faster-than-expected pace.
* At 1400 GMT, the Federal Housing Finance Agency issues its
Home Price Index for August. In the prior month, it rose 0.2
percent.
* The Commerce Department releases new home sales figures
for September at 1400 GMT. Economists forecast a total of
385,000 annualized units, against 373,000 in August.
* Ford Motor Co is poised to tell unions on Wednesday
that it will close a factory employing 4,300 workers in the
Belgian town of Genk, as it tries to stem losses in Europe and
match capacity to tumbling demand.
* General Motors is examining whether to extend an
alliance with French partner PSA Peugeot Citroen
beyond existing plans for joint purchasing and development, the
U.S. carmaker said on Wednesday.
* Citigroup overtook UBS AG to become the
top private bank in the Asia-Pacific last year when assets
managed by the industry fell, industry publication Private
Banker International said on Wednesday.
* Europe's FTSEurofirst 300 fell 0.3 percent after
opening higher as a weaker-than-expected German Ifo survey added
to signs of slowing growth in the euro zone's biggest economy.
* China's economy is making a slow, steady recovery from its
weakest period of growth in three years, a survey of purchasing
managers signalled on Wednesday, with new orders and output at
their highest in months.
* U.S. stocks fell on Tuesday, driving the Dow industrials
to the biggest drop since June 21, as weak results from index
members DuPont and United Technologies showed profit growth is
slowing.
* The Dow Jones industrial average slid 243.36
points, or 1.82 percent, to close at 13,102.53. The Standard &
Poor's 500 Index fell 20.71 points, or 1.44 percent, to
1,413.11. The Nasdaq Composite Index dropped 26.49
points, or 0.88 percent, to end at 2,990.46.