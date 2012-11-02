LONDON Nov 2 U.S. stock index futures pointed to a marginally lower open on Wall Street on Friday, with futures for the S&P 500 and Dow Jones indexes both down by 0.1 percent, while Nasdaq 100 futures were flat.

* U.S. non-farm payrolls data is due at 1230 GMT, the last major set of economic numbers before presidential elections on Nov. 6.

* American employers likely added 125,000 jobs to their payrolls last month, according to a Reuters survey of economists. That would be up from 114,000 in September, but fall short of what is needed to quickly cut the jobless rate.

* European equities steadied on Friday but could test recent two-week highs if the payrolls data reassures on the health of the world's biggest economy.

* The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 was flat at 1,109.46 points, while the EuroSTOXX 50 index of euro zone blue chips edged 0.1 percent lower to 2,532.19 points, off the previous session's intra-day high of 2,541.87.

* Asian shares advanced to their highest in nearly two weeks with risk appetite returning on signs that a trend of global recovery is stabilising, particularly in the United States and China.

* LATEST ON THE SUPERSTORM: From New York City's Staten Island to the popular beach towns of the Jersey Shore, rescuers and officials on Friday faced growing evidence of widespread destruction wrought by superstorm Sandy, mounting anger over delayed relief and a rising death toll.

* LINKEDIN : Professional social network LinkedIn Corp topped Wall Street's third-quarter profit and revenue targets, as advertising rates increased and sales from its hiring services nearly doubled.

* STARBUCKS : Starbucks Corp raised its profit forecast for the current fiscal year after sales in its top market of the United States topped expectations, giving the company optimism that has eluded much of the U.S. restaurant industry in recent months.

* VERIZON : Verizon may take another two weeks to restore telecommunication services for its customers after flooding and power outages knocked out services during superstorm Sandy, according to a top executive at the company.

* GM, FORD : The closure of Australia's Autodom Ltd, a top Australian auto parts supplier, could shut down production at local units of Ford and General Motors by next week and executives are working frantically to save the company.

* CHEVRON : U.S. oil major Chevron said on Friday that its Angolan subsidiary Cabinda Gulf Oil Company had declared force majeure at the Kuito offshore oil terminal on October 29.

* NEWMONT MINING : Newmont Mining Corp, the world's second-largest gold producer, reported a lower-than-expected quarterly profit after a steep fall in production and a sharp rise in costs at its big Batu Hijau copper and gold mine in Indonesia.

* MICROSOFT /GOOGLE : Two weeks before trial in a high-stakes lawsuit pitting Google's Motorola Mobility unit against Microsoft, Google made what has become a common request for a tech company fighting for billions of dollars: a public court proceeding conducted largely in secret.

* APPLE : Apple fans lined up in Sydney, Australia, to get their hands on the iPad mini on Friday, but the device, priced above rival gadgets from Google and Amazon.com, attracted smaller crowds than at the company's previous global rollouts.

* Among major U.S. companies reporting quarterly results on Friday are media group McGraw-Hill, Chevron, energy company Hess Corp and fashion group Ralph Lauren.

* The Dow Jones industrial average gained 136.16 points, or 1.04 percent, to 13,232.62 at the close.

* The Standard & Poor's 500 Index shot up 15.43 points, or 1.09 percent, to finish at 1,427.59. This was the S&P 500's biggest daily percentage gain since Sept. 13, when the Federal Reserve unveiled its plan for a third round of stimulus or quantitative easing, also known as "QE3."

* The Nasdaq Composite Index jumped 42.83 points, or 1.44 percent, to close at 3,020.06.