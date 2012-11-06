PARIS Nov 6 U.S. stock index futures pointed to
a higher open on Wall Street on Tuesday, with the S&P 500
, Dow Jones and Nasdaq 100 indicated up 0.2
percent at 0930 GMT.
* European shares and the dollar steadied as investors
awaited news on the U.S. election, while uncertainty over
Greece's next aid payment kept the euro at a two-month low.
* Polls showed President Barack Obama and Republican
challenger Mitt Romney deadlocked in a race that will be decided
in a handful of states.
* The balance of power in the U.S. Congress will also be at
stake in Senate and House of Representatives races that will
impact the outcome of "fiscal cliff" talks on $600 billion in
spending cuts and tax increases.
They are set to be automatically triggered at the end of the
year unless a deal is reached.
* NYSE Euronext will be in the spotlight after the
world's largest stock exchange operator reported net revenue
down 21 percent to $559 million for the third quarter, citing
weaker trading.
* Carmakers will be in focus after Nissan Motor Co
cut its full-year net profit forecast by 20
percent.
* Qatar and the United Arab Emirates have requested the sale
of up to $7.6 billion in Lockheed Martin Corp
missile-defense systems to counter perceived threats and
lower their dependence on U.S forces, the Pentagon announced on
Monday.
* The U.S. Federal Reserve's unconventional monetary
policies have lowered borrowing costs and boosted growth without
creating unwanted inflation, a top Fed official said on Monday,
predicting the Fed's latest round of asset-buying will exceed
$600 billion.
* Children's toymaker LeapFrog Enterprises Inc raised
its full-year forecast and said it will increase its advertising
spending to attract more shoppers during the holiday season.
* U.S. pharmacy benefits manager Express Scripts Holding Co
said analyst forecasts for its 2013 results were too
aggressive, casting doubt on how well it is integrating its $29
billion purchase of Medco Health Solutions Inc and sending its
shares down 14 percent.
* Real estate website Zillow Inc forecast
fourth-quarter revenue below analysts' estimates after it lost
one of its larger advertisers, Foreclosure.com, sending the
company's shares down 25 percent in after-market trading.
* On the earnings front, investors awaited results from a
number of companies including Cablevision, CVS Caremark
Corp and News Corp.
* U.S. stocks advanced modestly on Monday in light trading
in one of the year's quietest sessions on the day before the
U.S. presidential election.
* The Dow Jones industrial average advanced 19.28
points, or 0.15 percent, to end at 13,112.44. The Standard &
Poor's 500 Index rose 3.06 points, or 0.22 percent, to
1,417.26. The Nasdaq Composite Index gained 17.53
points, or 0.59 percent, to close at 2,999.66.