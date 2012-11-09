PARIS Nov 9 U.S. stock index futures pointed to
a flat to higher open on Wall Street on Friday, with futures for
the S&P 500 up 0.15 percent, Dow Jones futures
flat and Nasdaq 100 futures up 0.29 percent at 1000 GMT.
* World stocks were on course for their worst weekly
performance since June on Friday as concerns over the U.S.
fiscal cliff and the outlook for Europe hit sentiment.
* Groupon will be in focus after the group's
results again fell short of Wall Street's already-cautious
expectations as the daily deal company failed to turn around a
struggling European business, sending its shares to a record
low.
* Activist investor Carl Icahn said on Thursday he has
considered a hostile takeover bid for Netflix but was
uncertain he stood a chance of acquiring the Internet streaming
service in which he holds a 10 percent stake.
* Mexico's top cement maker Cemex said on
Thursday that it was pleased with the way its U.S. business was
evolving but acknowledged it is still far from fully recovering.
* Energizer Holdings Inc said on Thursday that it
would cut more than 10 percent of its workforce, or about 1,500
people.
* Boeing Co reported it has bagged more than 1,000
net new orders so far this year, putting the U.S. planemaker on
course to sell more aircraft than European rival Airbus for the
first time since 2006.
* Career Education Corp will close 23 campuses and
cut 900 jobs amid losses and falling student enrollments that
also threaten to affect its financial position.
* TSMC, the world's biggest contract chip maker,
said on Friday that sales in October rose 32.3 percent from a
year earlier to a record high.
* Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc said it is
evaluating its future, confirming a report that the healthcare
technology firm may sell itself, sending its shares up 7
percent.
* Merrill Lynch, part of Bank of America Corp, on
Thursday lost its bid to dismiss a federal regulator's lawsuit
accusing it of misleading Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac
into buying billions of dollars of risky mortgage
debt.
* Nvidia forecast revenue below expectations due to
a slowdown in tablet-processor shipments and a troubled PC
market but shares of the graphics chipmaker rose on the
announcement of a quarterly dividend.
* Rare earth producer Molycorp Inc reported a
third-quarter loss on Thursday, as lower rare earth prices and
higher production costs outweighed a boost in output.
* Chrysler Group LLC's minority owner is expected to lay out
its argument on Monday in a legal dispute over the price Italian
carmaker Fiat will pay for the first of several
incremental stakes in the U.S. carmaker.
* Russia's second-largest crude producer, LUKOIL,
said on Friday it will study an offer from Exxon
regarding Iraq's West Qurna-1 oilfield, which the U.S. major
wants to leave, Interfax news agency reported. [ID:nL5E8M93IR
* President Barack Obama and the U.S. Congress must urgently
confront the country's looming year-end "fiscal cliff," a senior
Federal Reserve policy-maker said on Thursday. "This could cause
tremendous damage to the U.S. economy if it is not addressed in
an appropriate way," St. Louis Federal Reserve President James
Bullard told reporters.
* The International Monetary Fund on Thursday urged the
United States to quickly reach an agreement on a permanent fix
to avoid automatic tax hikes and spending cuts early next year,
saying a stop-gap solution could be harmful to the global
economy.
* On the macro front, investors awaited the Thomson
Reuters/University of Michigan's preliminary November consumer
sentiment index, due at 1455 GMT, expected to show a reading of
83.0 compared with 82.6 in the final October report.
* Investors will also keep an eye on wholesale inventories
for September, due at 1500 GMT.
* U.S. stocks fell on Thursday and could be in line for more
weakness as worries about Washington's ability to find a timely
solution to the "fiscal cliff" dominate investor thinking in
coming weeks.
* The Dow Jones industrial average lost 121.41
points, or 0.94 percent, to end at 12,811.32. The Standard &
Poor's 500 Index fell 17.02 points, or 1.22 percent, to
1,377.51, ending at its lowest level since Aug. 2. The Nasdaq
Composite Index dropped 41.70 points, or 1.42 percent,
to close at 2,895.58.