LONDON Nov 15 U.S. stock index futures pointed
to a slightly higher open on Wall Street on Thursday on bargain
hunting, following losses in the previous session on concerns
about the "fiscal cliff".
* Futures for the S&P 500, the Dow Jones and
the Nasdaq 100 were up 0.1 to 0.3 percent, a day after
U.S. stocks fell 1.3 to 1.5 percent.
* Australia's GrainCorp knocked back a $2.8 billion
takeover offer from Archer Daniel Midland Co on
Thursday, saying the bid undervalued the grains handler after a
bumper harvest delivered a record annual net profit.
* Labor Department releases at 1330 GMT first-time claims
for jobless benefits for the week ended Nov. 10. Economists
forecast a total of 375,000 new filings, compared with 355,000
in the prior week.
* Major companies announcing results on Thursday include
Wal-Mart Stores, Dell and Applied Materials
.
* New York Federal Reserve releases its Empire State
Manufacturing Survey for November at 1330 GMT. Economists expect
a reading of -6.70, compared with -6.16 in October.
* Honeywell International Inc and Rockwell Collins
Inc are expected to win major contracts to supply
systems to Boeing Co for its updated 737 Max jetliner,
the Wall Street Journal reported, citing two people familiar
with the decisions.
* The Labor Department releases the October Consumer Price
Index at 1330 GMT. Economists expect a 0.1 percent rise,
compared with a 0.6 percent gain in September.
* Labor leaders at the South Korean unit of General Motors
are ratcheting up pressure on GM to reverse course and
build its next-generation Chevrolet Cruze model in the country,
over fears GM's plans to build it elsewhere will cost Korean
jobs.
* Philadelphia Federal Reserve Bank releases November
business activity survey at 1500 GMT. Economists forecast a
reading of 2.0, versus 5.7 in October.
* U.S. federal regulators temporarily banned JPMorgan Chase
& Co's energy trading arm from a segment of the domestic
power market, the first time such a penalty has been imposed for
making factual misrepresentations during an investigation into
market manipulation.
* Diamond Foods shares were down 8.5 percent after
the bell on Wednesday following the release of its results.
* China's ruling Communist Party unveiled an older,
conservative new leadership line-up on Thursday that appears
unlikely to take the drastic action needed to tackle pressing
issues like social unrest, environmental degradation and
corruption.
* European equities fell 0.4 percent on Thursday as
the rising threat to global growth from the U.S. and Europe
prompted investors to reduce their exposure to risky assets.
* U.S. stocks slid on Wednesday with declines accelerating
after President Barack Obama set up a drawn-out fight over the
fiscal cliff when he stuck to his pledge to raise taxes on the
wealthy, and as violence increased in the Middle East.
* Congress has about seven weeks to craft a solution to deal
with the year-end expiration of Bush-era tax cuts and the launch
of automatic spending cuts. If left unchecked, these would suck
about $600 billion out of the economy next year and lead to a
new recession, according to the Congressional Budget Office.